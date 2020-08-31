Three people, including a teenager, were killed at 11:30 a.m. today in a two-vehicle crash in Limestone County, according to a state trooper.
Nancy Martin Carroll Russell, 80, of Athens was killed when the Honda Accord she was driving collided with a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Levi Chase Gordon, 30, also of Athens, said Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel in a release.
Daniel said Russell and Gordon, who were not wearing seatbelts, were pronounced dead at the scene.
A 13-year-old female in the Honda Accord, who was also not restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Daniel.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred on U.S. 72 near Parker Road eight miles west of Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.