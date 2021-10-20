Lexington09.jpg
Buy Now

Lexington students were donning plenty of pink on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Lexington in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month during their game against Mars Hill Bible School. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]

One of the two new No. 1 teams in the latest state rankings is a No. 1 newcomer.

Catholic-Montgomery moved to first in Class 3A after Fyffe's 20-19 loss last week snapped the Red Devils' 51-game winning streak.

The Knights, who have allowed 20 total points in nine wins, are the 192nd school to be No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings.

Madison Academy, which moved atop the 4A poll, is No. 1 for the 36th time, all since 2013.

The Shoals' teams to be top ranked the most are Courtland (63 times), Hazlewood (52), Colbert County (38) and Russellville (37).

Hoover has been No. 1 the most at 107 polls. The Bucs, now ranked second in Class 7A, could add to that total in a week. They host No. 1 Thompson on Friday.

With Fyffe's loss, Thompson has the state's longest win streak at 27 games.

STATE RANKINGS

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record, total poll points and position in last week's poll (individual ballots available to the left):

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Thompson (20)9-02401
2. Hoover9-01792
3. Central-Phenix City9-01613
4. Auburn7-11314
5. James Clemens9-01105
6. Fairhope7-11066
7. Theodore7-1768
8. Hewitt-Trussville7-2729
9. Enterprise7-23110
10. Oak Mountain6-2247

Others receiving votes: Daphne (5-2) 6, Prattville (5-3) 3, Baker (5-3) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Clay-Chalkville (19)8-02371
2. Hartselle (1)9-01812
3. Mountain Brook7-11553
4. Helena9-01254
5. Spanish Fort7-11145
6. Briarwood7-11016
7. Saraland7-2828
8. Hueytown7-1769
9. Pinson Valley5-3207
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa6-217

Others receiving votes: Opelika (6-3) 16, Muscle Shoals (7-1) 5, Jackson-Olin (6-2) 4, Gardendale (6-2) 3, Fort Payne (5-3) 1, McGill-Toolen (6-2) 1, Oxford (5-3) 1, Sidney Lanier (8-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Pike Road (17)7-02301
2. Pleasant Grove (3)7-11872
3. Leeds9-01563
4. Alexandria8-01434
5. Guntersville7-11045
6. Central-Clay Co.7-11016
7. UMS-Wright7-1927
8. Russellville7-1588
9. Greenville7-1319
10. Parker7-12710

Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (5-3) 6, Fairview (7-1) 3, Sylacauga (6-2) 2.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Madison Aca. (16)7-12272
2. Vigor (3)8-01813
3. American Chr. (1)7-11614
4. Handley6-11301
5. Northside7-11185
6. Brooks8-0996
7. Gordo6-2917
8. St. James7-1568
9. Jackson7-23110
10. Anniston6-223

Others receiving votes: Oneonta (8-1) 7, Priceville (7-1) 5, Bibb Co. (7-2) 4, Cherokee Co. (6-2) 2, West Limestone (5-3) 2, West Morgan (5-4) 2, Good Hope (7-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Catholic-Montgomery (19)9-02372
2. Piedmont (1)7-11664
3. Fyffe6-11521
4. Winfield9-01456
5. Lauderdale Co.9-01117
6. Saks8-1978
7. Trinity7-1753
8. T.R. Miller6-26410
9. Opp7-2285
10. Bayside Aca.7-226

Others receiving votes: Montgomery Aca. (6-2) 15, Geraldine (5-3) 12, Ohatchee (5-3) 7, Flomaton (5-2) 2, Hillcrest-Evergreen (4-5) 2, Southside-Selma (7-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Clarke Co. (14)7-12191
2. Lanett (6)7-21962
3. Mars Hill Bible6-21633
4. Elba8-11425
5. Spring Garden8-01106
6 (tie). Ariton8-1774
6 (tie). Cleveland6-2777
8. G.W. Long6-1698
9. Luverne7-04910
10. Leroy6-2199

Others receiving votes: B.B. Comer (7-2) 9, Tanner (6-2) 5, Midfield (7-1) 3, Lexington (7-2) 2.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Brantley (16)7-02271
2. Sweet Water (4)8-01912
3. Maplesville8-01623
4. Pickens Co.7-11374
5. Decatur Heritage7-21085
6. Wadley9-01066
7. Notasulga7-1787
8. Keith6-1588
9. Sumiton Chr.7-1379
10. Loachapoka5-216

Others receiving votes: Cedar Bluff (5-3) 5, Millry (5-3) 4, Samson (7-2) 4, Hackleburg (6-2) 3, Hubbertville (6-2) 3, Winterboro (4-4) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Autauga Aca. (19)8-02371
2. Escambia Aca.7-11772
3. Pike Liberal Arts (1)7-11653
4. Chambers Aca.7-11374
5. Glenwood5-21165
6. Sparta7-01016
7. Patrician6-2807
8. Lee-Scott6-2628
9. Jackson Aca.7-1389
10. Lowndes Aca.6-311

Others receiving votes: Macon-East (5-4) 7, Crenshaw Chr. (5-2) 5, Tuscaloosa Aca. (4-4) 4.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.