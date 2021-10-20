One of the two new No. 1 teams in the latest state rankings is a No. 1 newcomer.
Catholic-Montgomery moved to first in Class 3A after Fyffe's 20-19 loss last week snapped the Red Devils' 51-game winning streak.
The Knights, who have allowed 20 total points in nine wins, are the 192nd school to be No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings.
Madison Academy, which moved atop the 4A poll, is No. 1 for the 36th time, all since 2013.
The Shoals' teams to be top ranked the most are Courtland (63 times), Hazlewood (52), Colbert County (38) and Russellville (37).
Hoover has been No. 1 the most at 107 polls. The Bucs, now ranked second in Class 7A, could add to that total in a week. They host No. 1 Thompson on Friday.
With Fyffe's loss, Thompson has the state's longest win streak at 27 games.
STATE RANKINGS
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record, total poll points and position in last week's poll (individual ballots available to the left):
CLASS 7A
|Team (first-place)
|W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Thompson (20)
|9-0
|240
|1
|2. Hoover
|9-0
|179
|2
|3. Central-Phenix City
|9-0
|161
|3
|4. Auburn
|7-1
|131
|4
|5. James Clemens
|9-0
|110
|5
|6. Fairhope
|7-1
|106
|6
|7. Theodore
|7-1
|76
|8
|8. Hewitt-Trussville
|7-2
|72
|9
|9. Enterprise
|7-2
|31
|10
|10. Oak Mountain
|6-2
|24
|7
Others receiving votes: Daphne (5-2) 6, Prattville (5-3) 3, Baker (5-3) 1.
CLASS 6A
|Team (first-place)
|W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Clay-Chalkville (19)
|8-0
|237
|1
|2. Hartselle (1)
|9-0
|181
|2
|3. Mountain Brook
|7-1
|155
|3
|4. Helena
|9-0
|125
|4
|5. Spanish Fort
|7-1
|114
|5
|6. Briarwood
|7-1
|101
|6
|7. Saraland
|7-2
|82
|8
|8. Hueytown
|7-1
|76
|9
|9. Pinson Valley
|5-3
|20
|7
|10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
|6-2
|17
|—
Others receiving votes: Opelika (6-3) 16, Muscle Shoals (7-1) 5, Jackson-Olin (6-2) 4, Gardendale (6-2) 3, Fort Payne (5-3) 1, McGill-Toolen (6-2) 1, Oxford (5-3) 1, Sidney Lanier (8-1) 1.
CLASS 5A
|Team (first-place)
|W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Pike Road (17)
|7-0
|230
|1
|2. Pleasant Grove (3)
|7-1
|187
|2
|3. Leeds
|9-0
|156
|3
|4. Alexandria
|8-0
|143
|4
|5. Guntersville
|7-1
|104
|5
|6. Central-Clay Co.
|7-1
|101
|6
|7. UMS-Wright
|7-1
|92
|7
|8. Russellville
|7-1
|58
|8
|9. Greenville
|7-1
|31
|9
|10. Parker
|7-1
|27
|10
Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (5-3) 6, Fairview (7-1) 3, Sylacauga (6-2) 2.
CLASS 4A
|Team (first-place)
|W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Madison Aca. (16)
|7-1
|227
|2
|2. Vigor (3)
|8-0
|181
|3
|3. American Chr. (1)
|7-1
|161
|4
|4. Handley
|6-1
|130
|1
|5. Northside
|7-1
|118
|5
|6. Brooks
|8-0
|99
|6
|7. Gordo
|6-2
|91
|7
|8. St. James
|7-1
|56
|8
|9. Jackson
|7-2
|31
|10
|10. Anniston
|6-2
|23
|—
Others receiving votes: Oneonta (8-1) 7, Priceville (7-1) 5, Bibb Co. (7-2) 4, Cherokee Co. (6-2) 2, West Limestone (5-3) 2, West Morgan (5-4) 2, Good Hope (7-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
|Team (first-place)
|W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Catholic-Montgomery (19)
|9-0
|237
|2
|2. Piedmont (1)
|7-1
|166
|4
|3. Fyffe
|6-1
|152
|1
|4. Winfield
|9-0
|145
|6
|5. Lauderdale Co.
|9-0
|111
|7
|6. Saks
|8-1
|97
|8
|7. Trinity
|7-1
|75
|3
|8. T.R. Miller
|6-2
|64
|10
|9. Opp
|7-2
|28
|5
|10. Bayside Aca.
|7-2
|26
|—
Others receiving votes: Montgomery Aca. (6-2) 15, Geraldine (5-3) 12, Ohatchee (5-3) 7, Flomaton (5-2) 2, Hillcrest-Evergreen (4-5) 2, Southside-Selma (7-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
|Team (first-place)
|W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Clarke Co. (14)
|7-1
|219
|1
|2. Lanett (6)
|7-2
|196
|2
|3. Mars Hill Bible
|6-2
|163
|3
|4. Elba
|8-1
|142
|5
|5. Spring Garden
|8-0
|110
|6
|6 (tie). Ariton
|8-1
|77
|4
|6 (tie). Cleveland
|6-2
|77
|7
|8. G.W. Long
|6-1
|69
|8
|9. Luverne
|7-0
|49
|10
|10. Leroy
|6-2
|19
|9
Others receiving votes: B.B. Comer (7-2) 9, Tanner (6-2) 5, Midfield (7-1) 3, Lexington (7-2) 2.
CLASS 1A
|Team (first-place)
|W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Brantley (16)
|7-0
|227
|1
|2. Sweet Water (4)
|8-0
|191
|2
|3. Maplesville
|8-0
|162
|3
|4. Pickens Co.
|7-1
|137
|4
|5. Decatur Heritage
|7-2
|108
|5
|6. Wadley
|9-0
|106
|6
|7. Notasulga
|7-1
|78
|7
|8. Keith
|6-1
|58
|8
|9. Sumiton Chr.
|7-1
|37
|9
|10. Loachapoka
|5-2
|16
|—
Others receiving votes: Cedar Bluff (5-3) 5, Millry (5-3) 4, Samson (7-2) 4, Hackleburg (6-2) 3, Hubbertville (6-2) 3, Winterboro (4-4) 1.
AISA
|Team (first-place)
|W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Autauga Aca. (19)
|8-0
|237
|1
|2. Escambia Aca.
|7-1
|177
|2
|3. Pike Liberal Arts (1)
|7-1
|165
|3
|4. Chambers Aca.
|7-1
|137
|4
|5. Glenwood
|5-2
|116
|5
|6. Sparta
|7-0
|101
|6
|7. Patrician
|6-2
|80
|7
|8. Lee-Scott
|6-2
|62
|8
|9. Jackson Aca.
|7-1
|38
|9
|10. Lowndes Aca.
|6-3
|11
|—
Others receiving votes: Macon-East (5-4) 7, Crenshaw Chr. (5-2) 5, Tuscaloosa Aca. (4-4) 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.