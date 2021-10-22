JNL_7226.JPG
Hatton's Kailyn Quails returns a serve Wednesday during the county tournament. [CALEB SUGGS/DECATUR DAILY]

Next week at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

CLASS 7A

Quarterfinals (10:30 a.m. Wednesday)

Spain Park (44-4) vs. Enterprise (37-12)

Auburn (39-16) vs. Sparkman (50-12)

Thompson (28-11) vs. Fairhope (29-16)

McGill-Toolen (37-11) vs. Grissom (26-23)

Semifinals

3 p.m. Wednesday

Championship

12:30 p.m. Wednesday

CLASS 6A

Quarterfinals (10:30 a.m. Tuesday)

Mountain Brook (39-12) vs. St. James (22-17)

Northridge (34-17) vs. Homewood (30-14)

Athens (35-17) vs. St. Paul’s (43-9)

Saraland (53-4) vs. Hazel Green (28-14)

Semifinals

4 p.m. Tuesday

Championship

12:30 p.m. Wednesday

CLASS 5A

Quarterfinals (noon Tuesday)

East Limestone (43-6) vs. Sylacauga (29-10)

Providence Chr. (28-19) vs. Lawrence Co. (46-19)

Brewer (28-24) vs. Pike Road (23-12)

Bayside Aca. (54-6) vs. Ramsay (22-18)

Semifinals

6 p.m. Tuesday

Championship

2:30 p.m. Wednesday

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals (noon Wednesday)

Westminster-Huntsville (38-8) vs. Northside (20-8)

LAMP (21-21) vs. West Morgan (42-12)

Madison Co. (38-15) vs. St. Michael (32-11)

Montgomery Aca. (25-15) vs. Good Hope (29-13)

Semifinals

5 p.m. Wednesday

Championship

2 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals (1:30 p.m. Tuesday)

Plainview (49-16) vs. Hale Co. (14-17)

Catholic-Montgomery (37-7) vs. Danville (49-23)

Fyffe (30-15) vs. Houston Aca. (24-20)

Trinity (43-7) vs. Geraldine (48-17)

Semifinals

6 p.m. Tuesday

Championship

4:30 p.m. Wednesday

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals (9 a.m. Tuesday)

Addison (45-6) vs. Washington Co. (19-9)

G.W. Long (37-7) vs. Sand Rock (48-9)

Hatton (26-20) vs. Ariton (26-10)

Orange Beach (27-17) vs. Spring Garden (38-14)

Semifinals

4 p.m. Tuesday

Championship

10 a.m. Wednesday

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals (9 a.m. Wednesday)

Donoho (47-9) vs. Kinston (26-10)

Sweet Water (22-8) vs. Lindsay Lane (35-15)

Ragland (20-17) vs. Woodland (23-11)

Bayshore Chr. (22-24) vs. Marion Co. (23-14)

Semifinals

3 p.m. Wednesday

Championship

10 a.m. Thursday

