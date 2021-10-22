Next week at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
CLASS 7A
Quarterfinals (10:30 a.m. Wednesday)
Spain Park (44-4) vs. Enterprise (37-12)
Auburn (39-16) vs. Sparkman (50-12)
Thompson (28-11) vs. Fairhope (29-16)
McGill-Toolen (37-11) vs. Grissom (26-23)
Semifinals
3 p.m. Wednesday
Championship
12:30 p.m. Wednesday
CLASS 6A
Quarterfinals (10:30 a.m. Tuesday)
Mountain Brook (39-12) vs. St. James (22-17)
Northridge (34-17) vs. Homewood (30-14)
Athens (35-17) vs. St. Paul’s (43-9)
Saraland (53-4) vs. Hazel Green (28-14)
Semifinals
4 p.m. Tuesday
Championship
12:30 p.m. Wednesday
CLASS 5A
Quarterfinals (noon Tuesday)
East Limestone (43-6) vs. Sylacauga (29-10)
Providence Chr. (28-19) vs. Lawrence Co. (46-19)
Brewer (28-24) vs. Pike Road (23-12)
Bayside Aca. (54-6) vs. Ramsay (22-18)
Semifinals
6 p.m. Tuesday
Championship
2:30 p.m. Wednesday
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals (noon Wednesday)
Westminster-Huntsville (38-8) vs. Northside (20-8)
LAMP (21-21) vs. West Morgan (42-12)
Madison Co. (38-15) vs. St. Michael (32-11)
Montgomery Aca. (25-15) vs. Good Hope (29-13)
Semifinals
5 p.m. Wednesday
Championship
2 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals (1:30 p.m. Tuesday)
Plainview (49-16) vs. Hale Co. (14-17)
Catholic-Montgomery (37-7) vs. Danville (49-23)
Fyffe (30-15) vs. Houston Aca. (24-20)
Trinity (43-7) vs. Geraldine (48-17)
Semifinals
6 p.m. Tuesday
Championship
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals (9 a.m. Tuesday)
Addison (45-6) vs. Washington Co. (19-9)
G.W. Long (37-7) vs. Sand Rock (48-9)
Hatton (26-20) vs. Ariton (26-10)
Orange Beach (27-17) vs. Spring Garden (38-14)
Semifinals
4 p.m. Tuesday
Championship
10 a.m. Wednesday
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals (9 a.m. Wednesday)
Donoho (47-9) vs. Kinston (26-10)
Sweet Water (22-8) vs. Lindsay Lane (35-15)
Ragland (20-17) vs. Woodland (23-11)
Bayshore Chr. (22-24) vs. Marion Co. (23-14)
Semifinals
3 p.m. Wednesday
Championship
10 a.m. Thursday
