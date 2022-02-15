D220213 WMorgan vs Brooks
Brooks' Zach Huskey and Kyler Murks go for a rebound during the Class 4A, Area 15 championship game at West Morgan on Friday.

 Jeronimo Nisa

Scores from the subregional round of the AHSAA boys basketball playoffs.

CLASS 6A

Northwest Regional

Pinson Valley 66, Hartselle 57

Scottsboro 72, Columbia 66

Cullman 68, Clay-Chalkville 50

Hazel Green 51, Buckhorn 38

Northeast Regional

Homewood 81, Jasper 36

Huffman 57, Springville 53

Mountain Brook 64, Minor 54

Oxford 64, Woodlawn 51

Southwest Regional

Park Crossing 69, Valley 56

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 70, McAdory 52

Eufaula 77, Lee-Montgomery 65

Hueytown 60, Paul Bryant 44

Southeast Regional

McGill-Toolen 84, Robertsdale 38

Benjamin Russell 88, Chilton Co. 82

Spanish Fort 70, Blount 62

Pelham 69, Stanhope Elmore 56

CLASS 5A

Northwest Regional

Wenonah 59, Corner 43

Jemison-Huntsville 75, Russellville 58

Fairfield 45, Center Point 39

Lee-Huntsville 88, Lawrence Co. 32

Northeast Regional

Ramsay 59, Alexandria 47

Boaz 65, Fairview 55

Leeds 44, Moody 38

Guntersville 66, Douglas 54

Southwest Regional

UMS-Wright 56, LeFlore 55

Central-Tuscaloosa 70, Marbury 65

B.C. Rain 48, Faith-Mobile 46

Sipsey Valley 80, Elmore Co. 44

Southeast Regional

Carroll-Ozark 65, Greenville 56

Brewbaker Tech 49, Central-Clay Co. 28

Charles Henderson 99, Headland 64

Pike Road 78, Sylacauga 76

CLASS 4A

Northwest Regional

Hamilton 60, Oneonta 57

Brooks 73, Central-Florence 60

Haleyville 79, Good Hope 57

Deshler 61, West Morgan 58

Northeast Regional

Handley 77, Etowah 73

Priceville 71, DAR 63

Jacksonville 77, Anniston 53

Westminster-Huntsville 63, Madison Co. 44

Southwest Regional

Escambia Co. 48, Jackson 32

Holt 59, Indian Springs 49

Williamson 63, Sumter Central 60

Fultondale beat Northside

Southeast Regional

St. James 27, Straughn 24

Dallas Co. 52, LAMP 47

BTW-Tuskegee 71, Dale Co. 68

Bibb Co. 79, BTW Magnet 24

CLASS 3A

Northwest Regional

Winfield 65, Susan Moore 28

Clements 57, Danville 48

Brindlee Mountain 68, Oakman 56

Lauderdale Co. 75, East Lawrence 56

Northeast Regional

Childersburg 74, Weaver 50

Sylvania 55, Hokes Bluff 47

Piedmont 50, Saks 28

Plainview 68, Geraldine 39

Southwest Regional

Cottage Hill 81, T.R. Miller 55

Hale Co. 49, Excel 47

Hillcrest-Evergreen 76, Mobile Chr. 62

Southside-Selma 77, Monroe Co. 60

Southeast Regional

Houston Aca. 88, New Brockton 22

Montgomery Aca. 61, Reeltown 44

Opp 52, Wicksburg 49

Dadeville 50, Catholic-Montgomery 44

CLASS 2A

Northwest Regional

Red Bay 58, Addison 47

Sheffield 61, Tanner 38

Aliceville 53, Cold Springs 50

Mars Hill 73, Hatton 50

Northeast Regional

Midfield 85, Southeastern-Blount 24

North Sand Mountain 44, Spring Garden 42

Cleveland 70, Westminster-Oak Mountain 53

Section 71, Sand Rock 33

Southwest Regional

St. Luke's 65, Leroy 53

Highland Home 59, Francis Marion 37

Clarke Co. 78, Orange Beach 56

Greene Co. 54, Calhoun 30

Southeast Regional

Geneva Co. 70, Ariton 42

Lanett 65, Vincent 25

G.W. Long 63, Abbeville 58

Central-Coosa 51, LaFayette 50

CLASS 1A

Northwest Regional

Pickens Co. 66, Marion Co. 45

R.A. Hubbard 38, Belgreen 37

Meek 67, South Lamar 45

Covenant Chr. 90, Phillips 30

Northeast Regional

Faith-Anniston 65, Sumiton Chr. 39

Oakwood Adventist 61, Skyline 54

Cornerstone-Birmingham 80, Ragland 55

Decatur Heritage 79, Valley Head 50

Southwest Regional

McIntosh 67, Marengo 39

Keith 71, Maplesville 36

Millry 54, Southern Choctaw 52

Autaugaville 75, R.C. Hatch 60

Southeast Regional

J.F. Shields 64, Pleasant Home 57

Loachapoka 60, Woodland 32

Brantley 70, Florala 48

Central-Hayneville 94, Talladega Co. Central 72

