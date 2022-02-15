Scores from the subregional round of the AHSAA boys basketball playoffs.
CLASS 6A
Northwest Regional
Pinson Valley 66, Hartselle 57
Scottsboro 72, Columbia 66
Cullman 68, Clay-Chalkville 50
Hazel Green 51, Buckhorn 38
Northeast Regional
Homewood 81, Jasper 36
Huffman 57, Springville 53
Mountain Brook 64, Minor 54
Oxford 64, Woodlawn 51
Southwest Regional
Park Crossing 69, Valley 56
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 70, McAdory 52
Eufaula 77, Lee-Montgomery 65
Hueytown 60, Paul Bryant 44
Southeast Regional
McGill-Toolen 84, Robertsdale 38
Benjamin Russell 88, Chilton Co. 82
Spanish Fort 70, Blount 62
Pelham 69, Stanhope Elmore 56
CLASS 5A
Northwest Regional
Wenonah 59, Corner 43
Jemison-Huntsville 75, Russellville 58
Fairfield 45, Center Point 39
Lee-Huntsville 88, Lawrence Co. 32
Northeast Regional
Ramsay 59, Alexandria 47
Boaz 65, Fairview 55
Leeds 44, Moody 38
Guntersville 66, Douglas 54
Southwest Regional
UMS-Wright 56, LeFlore 55
Central-Tuscaloosa 70, Marbury 65
B.C. Rain 48, Faith-Mobile 46
Sipsey Valley 80, Elmore Co. 44
Southeast Regional
Carroll-Ozark 65, Greenville 56
Brewbaker Tech 49, Central-Clay Co. 28
Charles Henderson 99, Headland 64
Pike Road 78, Sylacauga 76
CLASS 4A
Northwest Regional
Hamilton 60, Oneonta 57
Brooks 73, Central-Florence 60
Haleyville 79, Good Hope 57
Deshler 61, West Morgan 58
Northeast Regional
Handley 77, Etowah 73
Priceville 71, DAR 63
Jacksonville 77, Anniston 53
Westminster-Huntsville 63, Madison Co. 44
Southwest Regional
Escambia Co. 48, Jackson 32
Holt 59, Indian Springs 49
Williamson 63, Sumter Central 60
Fultondale beat Northside
Southeast Regional
St. James 27, Straughn 24
Dallas Co. 52, LAMP 47
BTW-Tuskegee 71, Dale Co. 68
Bibb Co. 79, BTW Magnet 24
CLASS 3A
Northwest Regional
Winfield 65, Susan Moore 28
Clements 57, Danville 48
Brindlee Mountain 68, Oakman 56
Lauderdale Co. 75, East Lawrence 56
Northeast Regional
Childersburg 74, Weaver 50
Sylvania 55, Hokes Bluff 47
Piedmont 50, Saks 28
Plainview 68, Geraldine 39
Southwest Regional
Cottage Hill 81, T.R. Miller 55
Hale Co. 49, Excel 47
Hillcrest-Evergreen 76, Mobile Chr. 62
Southside-Selma 77, Monroe Co. 60
Southeast Regional
Houston Aca. 88, New Brockton 22
Montgomery Aca. 61, Reeltown 44
Opp 52, Wicksburg 49
Dadeville 50, Catholic-Montgomery 44
CLASS 2A
Northwest Regional
Red Bay 58, Addison 47
Sheffield 61, Tanner 38
Aliceville 53, Cold Springs 50
Mars Hill 73, Hatton 50
Northeast Regional
Midfield 85, Southeastern-Blount 24
North Sand Mountain 44, Spring Garden 42
Cleveland 70, Westminster-Oak Mountain 53
Section 71, Sand Rock 33
Southwest Regional
St. Luke's 65, Leroy 53
Highland Home 59, Francis Marion 37
Clarke Co. 78, Orange Beach 56
Greene Co. 54, Calhoun 30
Southeast Regional
Geneva Co. 70, Ariton 42
Lanett 65, Vincent 25
G.W. Long 63, Abbeville 58
Central-Coosa 51, LaFayette 50
CLASS 1A
Northwest Regional
Pickens Co. 66, Marion Co. 45
R.A. Hubbard 38, Belgreen 37
Meek 67, South Lamar 45
Covenant Chr. 90, Phillips 30
Northeast Regional
Faith-Anniston 65, Sumiton Chr. 39
Oakwood Adventist 61, Skyline 54
Cornerstone-Birmingham 80, Ragland 55
Decatur Heritage 79, Valley Head 50
Southwest Regional
McIntosh 67, Marengo 39
Keith 71, Maplesville 36
Millry 54, Southern Choctaw 52
Autaugaville 75, R.C. Hatch 60
Southeast Regional
J.F. Shields 64, Pleasant Home 57
Loachapoka 60, Woodland 32
Brantley 70, Florala 48
Central-Hayneville 94, Talladega Co. Central 72
