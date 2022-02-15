Pairings for the subregional round of the AHSAA boys basketball playoffs. Games to be played Tuesday.
NORTHWEST REGIONAL
Class 7A
Does not have a subregional round.
Class 6A
Hartselle (17-15) at Pinson Valley (23-7)
Clay-Chalkville (10-21) at Cullman (24-3)
Columbia (9-21) at Scottsboro (26-6)
Buckhorn (17-11) at Hazel Green (18-13)
Class 5A
Corner (20-11) at Wenonah (21-7)
Fairfield (14-14) at Center Point (12-14)
Jemison-Huntsville (16-14) at Russellville (15-11)
Lawrence Co. (9-16) at Lee-Huntsville (21-6)
Class 4A
Hamilton (14-11) at Oneonta (18-10)
Good Hope (20-10) at Haleyville (21-7)
Central-Florence (9-19) at Brooks (23-5)
West Morgan (17-11) at Deshler (20-12)
Class 3A
Susan Moore (10-14) at Winfield (27-5)
Oakman (8-13) at Brindlee Mountain (17-9)
Clements (20-9) at Danville (24-7)
East Lawrence (9-20) at Lauderdale Co. (26-4)
Class 2A
Addison (18-11) at Red Bay (20-12)
Aliceville (14-4) at Cold Springs (21-8)
Sheffield (13-11) at Tanner (15-11)
Hatton (8-19) at Mars Hill (11-15)
Class 1A
Marion Co. (19-10) at Pickens Co. (14-9)
South Lamar (11-8) at Meek (17-11)
R.A. Hubbard (15-7) at Belgreen (26-3)
Phillips (13-15) at Covenant Chr. (24-6)
--
NORTHEAST REGIONAL
Class 7A
Does not have a subregional round.
Class 6A
Jasper at Homewood
Mountain Brook at Minor
Springville at Huffman
Woodlawn at Oxford
Class 5A
Alexandria at Ramsay
Leeds at Moody
Douglas at Guntersville
Fairview at Boaz
Class 4A
Etowah at Handley
Anniston at Jacksonville
Priceville at DAR
Madison Co. at Westminster-Huntsville
Class 3A
Weaver at Childersburg
Saks at Piedmont
Sylvania at Hokes Bluff
Geraldine at Plainview
Class 2A
Southeastern-Blount at Midfield
Westminster-Oak Mountain at Cleveland
North Sand Mountain at Spring Garden
Sand Rock at Section
Class 1A
Sumiton Chr. at Faith-Anniston
Ragland at Cornerstone-Birmingham
Oakwood Adventist at Skyline
Valley Head at Decatur Heritage
--
SOUTHWEST REGIONAL
Class 7A
Does not have a subregional round.
Class 6A
Valley at Park Crossing
Lee-Montgomery at Eufaula
McAdory at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Paul Bryant at Hueytown
Class 5A
UMS-Wright at LeFlore
B.C. Rain at Faith-Mobile
Central-Tuscaloosa at Marbury
Elmore Co. at Sipsey Valley
Class 4A
Jackson at Escambia Co.
Williamson at Sumter Central
Indian Springs at Holt
Northside at Fultondale
Class 3A
T.R. Miller at Cottage Hill
Mobile Chr. at Hillcrest-Evergreen
Hale Co. at Excel
Monroe Co. at Southside-Selma
Class 2A
Leroy at St. Luke's
Orange Beach at Clarke Co.
Francis Marion at Highland Home
Calhoun at Greene Co.
Class 1A
Marengo at McIntosh
Millry at Southern Choctaw
Maplesville at Keith
R.C. Hatch at Autaugaville
--
SOUTHEAST REGIONAL
Class 7A
Does not have a subregional round.
Class 6A
Robertsdale at McGill-Toolen
Blount at Spanish Fort
Chilton Co. at Benjamin Russell
Stanhope Elmore at Pelham
Class 5A
Greenville at Carroll-Ozark
Headland at Charles Henderson
Central-Clay Co. at Brewbaker Tech
Pike Road at Sylacauga
Class 4A
St. James at Straughn
Dale Co. at BTW-Tuskegee
Dallas Co. at LAMP
BTW Magnet at Bibb Co.
Class 3A
New Brockton at Houston Aca.
Wicksburg at Opp
Reeltown at Montgomery Aca.
Catholic-Montgomery at Dadeville
Class 2A
Ariton at Geneva Co.
Abbeville at G.W. Long
Vincent at Lanett
LaFayette at Central-Coosa
Class 1A
J.F. Shields at Pleasant Home
Florala at Brantley
Woodland at Loachapoka
Central-Hayneville at Talladega Co. Central
