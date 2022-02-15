D220213 WMorgan vs Brooks
Buy Now

Brooks' Zach Huskey and Kyler Murks go for a rebound during the Class 4A, Area 15 championship game at West Morgan on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

Pairings for the subregional round of the AHSAA boys basketball playoffs. Games to be played Tuesday.

NORTHWEST REGIONAL

Class 7A

Does not have a subregional round.

Class 6A

Hartselle (17-15) at Pinson Valley (23-7)

Clay-Chalkville (10-21) at Cullman (24-3)

Columbia (9-21) at Scottsboro (26-6)

Buckhorn (17-11) at Hazel Green (18-13)

Class 5A

Corner (20-11) at Wenonah (21-7)

Fairfield (14-14) at Center Point (12-14)

Jemison-Huntsville (16-14) at Russellville (15-11)

Lawrence Co. (9-16) at Lee-Huntsville (21-6)

Class 4A

Hamilton (14-11) at Oneonta (18-10)

Good Hope (20-10) at Haleyville (21-7)

Central-Florence (9-19) at Brooks (23-5)

West Morgan (17-11) at Deshler (20-12)

Class 3A

Susan Moore (10-14) at Winfield (27-5)

Oakman (8-13) at Brindlee Mountain (17-9)

Clements (20-9) at Danville (24-7)

East Lawrence (9-20) at Lauderdale Co. (26-4)

Class 2A

Addison (18-11) at Red Bay (20-12)

Aliceville (14-4) at Cold Springs (21-8)

Sheffield (13-11) at Tanner (15-11)

Hatton (8-19) at Mars Hill (11-15)

Class 1A

Marion Co. (19-10) at Pickens Co. (14-9)

South Lamar (11-8) at Meek (17-11)

R.A. Hubbard (15-7) at Belgreen (26-3)

Phillips (13-15) at Covenant Chr. (24-6)

--

NORTHEAST REGIONAL

Class 7A

Does not have a subregional round.

Class 6A

Jasper at Homewood

Mountain Brook at Minor

Springville at Huffman

Woodlawn at Oxford

Class 5A

Alexandria at Ramsay

Leeds at Moody

Douglas at Guntersville

Fairview at Boaz

Class 4A

Etowah at Handley

Anniston at Jacksonville

Priceville at DAR

Madison Co. at Westminster-Huntsville

Class 3A

Weaver at Childersburg

Saks at Piedmont

Sylvania at Hokes Bluff

Geraldine at Plainview

Class 2A

Southeastern-Blount at Midfield

Westminster-Oak Mountain at Cleveland

North Sand Mountain at Spring Garden

Sand Rock at Section

Class 1A

Sumiton Chr. at Faith-Anniston

Ragland at Cornerstone-Birmingham

Oakwood Adventist at Skyline

Valley Head at Decatur Heritage

--

SOUTHWEST REGIONAL

Class 7A

Does not have a subregional round.

Class 6A

Valley at Park Crossing

Lee-Montgomery at Eufaula

McAdory at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Paul Bryant at Hueytown

Class 5A

UMS-Wright at LeFlore

B.C. Rain at Faith-Mobile

Central-Tuscaloosa at Marbury

Elmore Co. at Sipsey Valley

Class 4A

Jackson at Escambia Co.

Williamson at Sumter Central

Indian Springs at Holt

Northside at Fultondale

Class 3A

T.R. Miller at Cottage Hill

Mobile Chr. at Hillcrest-Evergreen

Hale Co. at Excel

Monroe Co. at Southside-Selma

Class 2A

Leroy at St. Luke's

Orange Beach at Clarke Co.

Francis Marion at Highland Home

Calhoun at Greene Co.

Class 1A

Marengo at McIntosh

Millry at Southern Choctaw

Maplesville at Keith

R.C. Hatch at Autaugaville

--

SOUTHEAST REGIONAL

Class 7A

Does not have a subregional round.

Class 6A

Robertsdale at McGill-Toolen

Blount at Spanish Fort

Chilton Co. at Benjamin Russell

Stanhope Elmore at Pelham

Class 5A

Greenville at Carroll-Ozark

Headland at Charles Henderson

Central-Clay Co. at Brewbaker Tech

Pike Road at Sylacauga

Class 4A

St. James at Straughn

Dale Co. at BTW-Tuskegee

Dallas Co. at LAMP

BTW Magnet at Bibb Co.

Class 3A

New Brockton at Houston Aca.

Wicksburg at Opp

Reeltown at Montgomery Aca.

Catholic-Montgomery at Dadeville

Class 2A

Ariton at Geneva Co.

Abbeville at G.W. Long

Vincent at Lanett

LaFayette at Central-Coosa

Class 1A

J.F. Shields at Pleasant Home

Florala at Brantley

Woodland at Loachapoka

Central-Hayneville at Talladega Co. Central

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.