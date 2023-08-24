Mercer Bears
When playing UNA: 2:30 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery
Head coach: Drew Cronic (19-13 in 3 seasons at Mercer, 66-19 overall in 7 seasons)
Last season’s record: 7-4 (5-3 Southern)
Key returnees: WR Ty James (52 catches, 1,105 yards, 13 TDs), WR Devron Harper (78 catches, 987 yards, 10 TDs), OL John Thomas, LB Isaac Dowling (99 tackles), DB TJ Moore (3 INTs).
The skinny: North Alabama will get some national-television exposure on ESPN. It will be the first meeting between the programs. Offensively, the Bears went through their receivers last year. James and Harper combined to catch 23 of Fred Payton’s 32 touchdown passes. The good news for the Lions is Payton exhausted his eligibility, meaning Mercer will be breaking in a new quarterback. Still, the Bears are ranked No. 22 in the coaches’ preseason poll. They are the only FCS opponent ranked — thus far — on UNA’s schedule. Mercer is looking to have three straight non-losing seasons for the second time in school history.
--
Chattanooga Mocs
When playing UNA: 6 p.m. Sept. 2
Where: Braly Stadium
Head coach: Rusty Wright (22-17 in 4 seasons)
Last season’s record: 7-4 (5-3 Southern)
Key returnees: RB Ailym Ford (232 carries, 1,234 yards, 15 TDs), WR Sam Phillips (44 catches, 661 yards, 6 TDs), DB Kameron Brown (6 INTs), DL Jay Person (52 tackles, 17.5 TFL, 8 sacks).
The skinny: This will be the third meeting between the Mocs and Lions in as many seasons. Chattanooga won the 2021 meeting (20-0) and the 2022 matchup (41-14). A good part of those lopsided scores were due to the Mocs’ defense. The unit ranked 12th in the FCS in total defense in 2022 and gave up just 29 touchdowns in 11 games. Person was named the SoCon’s defensive player of the year, while Brown was tied for second in the FCS in interceptions, one behind Stetson’s Rassie Littlejohn. Chattanooga is returning seven of its 11 defensive starters from a year ago.
--
Tarleton State Texans
When playing UNA: 6 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Memorial Stadium, Stephenville, Texas
Head coach: Todd Whitten (51-27 in 7 seasons of 2nd stint at Tarleton State, 96-50 in 13 seasons at Tarleton State, 121-78 overall in 18 seasons)
Last season’s record: 6-5 (1-3 ASUN-WAC partnership)
Key returnees: WR Jaden Smith (48 catches, 822 yards, 10 TDs), RB Derrel Kelley III (155 carries, 1,004 yards, 8 TDs), LB Qua’Shawn Washington (75 tackles), LB DJ Harris (68 tackles).
The skinny: This will be the first conference game — the newly minted United Athletic Conference, although the name is still not recognized by the NCAA — for both. The Texans are in their final year of Division I transition and are not eligible to win the league title or make the FCS playoffs. But Tarleton State has yet to have a losing Division I season after going 5-3 in 2020 and recording back-to-back 6-5 records. Tarleton State beat the Lions 43-28 last season, scoring 23 of the game’s final 30 points. The Texans’ starting quarterback from last season, Beau Allen, is now at Georgia Southern.
--
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
When playing UNA: 6 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: Tucker Stadium, Cookeville, Tennessee
Head coach: Dewayne Alexander (16-36 in 5 seasons at Tennessee Tech, 57-69 overall in 12 seasons)
Last season’s record: 4-7 (2-3 Ohio Valley)
Key returnees: Metrius Fleming (31 catches, 404 yards, TD), WR Bradley Clark (27 catches, 287 yards, 3 TDs), LB Jacquez McGowan (59 tackles, 4 TFL, INT).
The skinny: Tennessee Tech lost its leading passer, rusher and tackler from a year ago, among others. The Golden Eagles beat UNA 35-27 last season. It was the third-fewest points the Lions had given up. This will be the only time this year UNA will play back-to-back road games. Tennessee Tech has not had a winning record since going 7-4 in 2011 and has just four winning seasons since 2001. The Golden Eagles did manage to go 6-6 in 2019. Tennessee Tech scored just 34 offensive touchdowns in 2022 and averaged 24.2 points per game. They gave up more than 32.
--
UT Martin Skyhawks
When playing UNA: 6 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: Braly Stadium
Head coach: Jason Simpson (107-84 in 17 seasons)
Last season’s record: 7-4 (5-0 Ohio Valley)
Key returnees: RB Sam Franklin (85 carries, 719 yards, 8 TDs), WR DeVonte Tanksley (53 catches, 653 yards, TD), DL Daylon Dotson (48 tackles, 9.5 sacks).
The skinny: This is the reunion game for UNA’s 1993 national championship team. Whereas the Lions get their money game at the end of the season, UT Martin opens up with one. The Skyhawks will play the role of scout team for two-time defending national champion Georgia without their top passer, receiver and tailback from 2022. UT Martin and UNA haven’t played each other since 1990. The Lions won that matchup 49-0. That was a bit before Simpson’s time. The coach is set to begin his 18th season leading the program, but has only eclipsed seven wins four times and reached the FCS playoffs twice.
--
Eastern Kentucky Colonels
When playing UNA: 6 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: Braly Stadium
Head coach: Walt Wells (16-14 in 3 seasons)
Last season’s record: 7-5 (3-2 ASUN-WAC partnership)
Key returnees: QB Parker McKinney (3,956 passing yards, 33 TDs, 8 INTs; 354 rushing yards, 8 TDs), RB Braedon Sloan (147 carries, 629 yards, 7 TDs; 42 catches, 506 yards, 3 TDs), WR Jaden Smith (62 catches, 750 yards, 6 TDs), DL Ryan Jackson (24 tackles).
The skinny: This marks the start of five straight UAC games for UNA. After this matchup, the Lions will alternate between home and away contests. Eastern Kentucky won the ASUN-WAC partnership last season, but was knocked out of the first round of the FCS playoffs by Gardner-Webb. McKinney was the 2022 co-ASUN offensive player of the year and helped the Colonels score 40-plus points five times, including a 56-point outing against UNA. That game concluded with a 64-yard drive in the final minute. Wells missed the first two games against Eastern Michigan and Bowling Green after suffering a cardiac episode.
--
Abilene Christian Wildcats
When playing UNA: 3 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Wildcat Stadium, Abilene, Texas
Head coach: Keith Patterson (7-4 in 1 season)
Last season’s record: 7-4 (3-1 ASUN-WAC partnership)
Key returnees: QB Maverick McIvor (2,212 yards, 16 TDs, 9 INTs), WR Tristan Golighty (40 catches, 636 yards, 4 TDs), RB Jeremiah Dobbins (146 carries, 741 yards, 7 TDs), RB Rovaughn Banks Jr. (112 carries, 473 yards, 5 TDs), S Elijah Moffett (50 tackles, 2 INTs).
The skinny: Both teams will be coming off a bye week. Abilene Christian will have played North Texas on Sept. 30 in the first of two FBS games for the Wildcats. They close the regular season at Texas A&M. Abilene Christian is coming off its first winning season since 2018. Patterson spent three seasons as Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator before arriving at Abilene. The programs last met in 2011. Played in the old Cowboys Stadium, UNA came out with a 23-17 win. This matchup will take place on the Wildcats’ campus.
--
Utah Tech Trailblazers
When playing UNA: 6 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Braly Stadium
Head coach: Paul Peterson (15-23 in 4 seasons at Utah Tech, 33-27 overall in 6 seasons)
Last year’s record: 4-7 (2-2 ASUN-WAC partnership)
Key returnees: QB Kobe Tracy (1,244 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs), WR Rickie Johnson (40 catches, 697 yards, 6 TDs), LB Will Leota (84 tackles, 4.5 TFL).
The skinny: The school is formerly known as Dixie State. Like Tarleton State, Utah Tech will not be eligible for the conference title or an FCS playoff berth. The Trailblazers are in their final year of their Division I transition. Unlike Tarleton State, Utah Tech has not been as successful, posting 2-3, 1-10 and 4-7 records. Last season, the Trailblazers lost five of their first six games before winning three of their final four. Utah Tech has its top running back, receiver and quarterback transfer to other schools — to San Jose State, Texas State and Tarleton State, respectively. This will be its first meeting with UNA.
--
Austin Peay Governors
When playing UNA: 3 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: Fortera Stadium, Clarksville, Tennessee
Head coach: Scotty Walden (17-11 in 3 seasons at Austin Peay, 25-17 overall in 4 seasons)
Last season’s record: 7-4 (3-2 ASUN-WAC partnership)
Key returnees: RB CJ Evans Jr. (133 carries, 641 yards, 6 TDs), RB Jevon Jackson (95 carries, 572 yards, 4 TDs), QB Mike DiLiello (2,447 passing yards, 21 TDs, 11 INTs; 446 rushing yards, 8 TDs), DB Kory Chapman (67 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 INTs).
The skinny: Austin Peay didn’t win the ASUN-WAC’s automatic qualifying bid to the FCS playoffs, nor did the Governors even get in. That went to Eastern Kentucky. But Walden made sure his players received conference championship rings this offseason. Three of Austin Peay’s four losses from last season were against teams now in the FBS. The exception was Central Arkansas. The program suffered a loss this offseason when freshman defensive back Jeremiah Collins died July 21. The Governors beat UNA last season 38-35 after Lions receiver Demarcus Lacey scored with 16 seconds left. Austin Peay’s top two receivers transferred to FBS programs.
--
Central Arkansas Bears
When playing UNA: 4 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Braly Stadium
Head coach: Nathan Brown (30-25 in 5 seasons)
Last season’s record: 5-6 (3-2 ASUN-WAC partnership)
Key returnees: QB Will McElvian (2,592 yards, 18 TDs, 8 INTs), WR Jarrod Barnes (40 catches, 708 yards, 5 TDs), RB Darius Hale (141 carries, 954 yards, 10 TDs), RB Kaylin James (95 carries, 649 yards, 3 TDs; 40 catches, 581 yards, 3 TDs), DL David Walker (66 tackles, 21.5 TFL, 12 sacks), DB TaMuarian Walker (104 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 INTs, 2 FFs).
The skinny: The ShunDerrick Powell game. The former UNA running back and co-ASUN player of the year transferred to Central Arkansas during the offseason after rushing for more than 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns. Even without Powell, the Bears return a plethora of starters. That might be a good thing, but it might not after consecutive 5-6 campaigns. Central Arkansas lost three of its first four games. But the Bears did drub the Lions 64-29 last season. UNA fired head coach Chris Willis the next day. Overall, Central Arkansas scored 352 total points, but gave up 351.
--
Florida State Seminoles
When playing UNA: Nov. 18
Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida
Head coach: Mike Norvell (18-16 in 3 seasons at Florida State, 56-31 overall in 7 seasons)
Last season’s record: 10-3 (5-3 Atlantic Coast)
Key returnees: RB Trey Benson (154 carries, 990 yards, 9 TDs), QB Jordan Travis (3,314 yards, 24 TDs, 5 INTs), WR Johnny Wilson (43 catches, 897 yards, 5 TDs), DL Jared Verse (47 tackles, 16.5 TFL, 9 sacks), DB Greedy Vance Jr. (3 INTs).
The skinny: The question is if UNA will get more money out of Florida State than the $325,000 it received for playing Memphis last season? This will be the first meeting between the schools. Chances are the Seminoles will try to treat this as a tune-up game before playing Florida the following week. Florida State is ranked eighth in the AP Top 25 preseason poll after surprising many with a 10-win campaign in 2022. Although, who knows? Jacksonville State upset the Seminoles two years ago on a Hail Mary. The Lions are 2-6 all-time against FBS opponents, but none of those wins have come in the Division I era.
— Compiled by David Glovach
