Coach’s corner
Head coach: Kirby Smart
Record: 81-15 in 7 years
Age: 47
Hometown: Bainbridge, Georgia
You don't say: Smart enjoys being a travel baseball dad. He spent part of his downtime this summer in Mississippi watching his son play. He figured his wife wouldn’t have minded going to Italy, instead.
Coordinators: Mike Bobo (offense), Glenn Schumann/Will Muschamp (co-defense)
Info booth
Location: Athens, Georgia
Home: Sanford Stadium (92,746 capacity, first game 1929)
All-time record: 868-428-54
Mascot: Uga
Band: Georgia Redcoat Marching Band
Last conference title game appearance: 2022
Returning starters: 14 (8 offense, 6 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Well, well, well: Georgia has its successor to long-time college attendee Stetson Bennett. On Saturday, Smart named Carson Beck the team’s starter for the season opener. Beck, a junior, served as Bennett’s backup last season. He completed 26 of 35 passes for 310 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in mop-up duty. Beck beat out Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. He’ll make his first college start Sept. 2 against UT Martin, so that shouldn't be too difficult.
2. Welcome back, Bobo: After Todd Monken opted to head to the NFL to be the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator, Smart decided to put Bobo back in a familiar role. Bobo spent 14 seasons as a full-time staff member at Georgia from 2001-14, the final eight years as the play-caller. Now that he’s back, he’ll have some loftier expectations after Monken helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back national titles. Bobo was on staff last season as an offensive analyst.
3. 1, 2, maybe 3? The positive talk surrounding the Bulldogs this offseason is whether or not they’ll be able to win a third straight national title. It’s something that’s never been done in the modern era. But there’s a chance. Not sure if Georgia’s players can absurdly claim “no one thought we’d be here” in 2023 like they did following their second national title under Smart. The Bulldogs came in at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.
4. It’s been an offseason: The negative talk surrounding Georgia has been plentiful, from the fatal crash hours after the Bulldogs’ championship parade involving alcohol and speeding to a number of traffic violations. Certainly not how Georgia envisioned this whole thing going.
Extra point
There’s not much to look at in terms of the Bulldogs’ non-conference slate. They’ll play UT Martin, Ball State, UAB and Georgia Tech. If that doesn’t draw the fans in.
Upset special
Cheer: None. Don’t really think it’s possible for Georgia to upset anyone at this point.
Jeer: Georgia Tech. It’s next to zero the Yellow Jackets even manage to keep this game close, but it would be an exciting turn of events.
Crystal ball
15-0: It’s certainly possible if Beck can play even somewhat decently at the quarterback spot. Georgia doesn’t have much to offer in terms of its schedule. There’s no Alabama or LSU waiting until at least the SEC title game. The hardest regular-season game listed is at Tennessee on Nov. 18.
Did you know?
Georgia had seven defensive players picked in the first round of the NFL draft the last two seasons. The Philadelphia Eagles picked three of them: Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.
Quotebook
“We've certainly looked at some three-peat scenarios of teams like the Bulls and different sports teams that they might actually know about. No offense to the Minnesota 1935 team, but I don't know if it's going to resonate with my audience.”
— Smart on winning another national title
2022 results
(15-0, 8-0 SEC)
vs. Oregon; W, 49-3
Samford; W, 33-0
at South Carolina; W, 48-7
Kent State; W, 39-22
at Missouri; W, 26-22
Auburn; W, 42-10
Vanderbilt; W, 55-0
vs. Florida; W, 42-20
Tennessee; W, 27-13
at Mississippi St.; W, 45-19
at Kentucky; W, 16-6
Georgia Tech; W, 37-14
SEC championship (Atlanta)
vs. LSU; W, 50-30
Peach Bowl (Atlanta)
vs. Ohio State; W, 42-41
National championship (Los Angeles)
vs. TCU; W, 65-7
2023 schedule
Sept. 2; UT Martin
Sept. 9; Ball State
Sept. 16; South Carolina
Sept. 23; UAB
Sept. 30; at Auburn
Oct. 7; Kentucky
Oct. 14; at Vanderbilt
Oct. 28; vs. Florida
Nov. 4; Missouri
Nov. 11; Ole Miss
Nov. 18; at Tennessee
Nov. 25; at Georgia Tech
(Oct. 28 game in Jacksonville, Florida.)
