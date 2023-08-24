--
Coach’s corner
Head coach: Brent Dearmon
Record: first year at UNA, 10-1 in 1 year overall
Age: 38
Hometown: Saraland
You don’t say: Dearmon played professional football. The former quarterback suited up in the arena and indoor football leagues with the Evansville Bluecats (2007) Tennessee Valley Vipers (2008) and San Angelo Stampede Express (2008).
Coordinators: Kevin Wewers (offense), Brock Caraboa (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Florence
Home: Braly Stadium (14,215 capacity, first game 1912)
All-time record: 480-298-16
Mascot: Leo III
Band: Marching Pride of North Alabama
Last conference title game appearance: N/A
Returning starters: 11 (7 offense, 4 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. A little bit of change: OK, it probably a bit more than little. Coaching changes — head coaching moves, that is — usually are. Dearmon begins his first season in Florence after spending the last three years as the offensive coordinator at Kansas (2020), Middle Tennessee State (2021) and Florida Atlantic (2022). He replaced Chris Willis, who was fired midway through his fifth season. He finished with a 20-34 record.
2. ASUN? WAC? You mean UAC: The ASUN-WAC partnership decided to rebrand itself as the United Athletic Conference. The goal? To operate as a single-sport league with defined rules and regulations. The NCAA hasn’t given it official recognition yet, but the UAC will still award a conference champion, and like it did with the partnership, will have an automatic qualifying spot.
3. It’s a reunion: The band is getting back together. UNA is set to honor the 30th anniversary of the 1993 national championship team when the Lions host UT Martin on Sept. 23. It was the first of three straight Division II titles for UNA, and it will be held in the same stadium the Lions got the trophy in. Ah, Braly.
4. Talking “Purple Swarm”: There’s been quite a bit of talk this offseason of UNA wanting to embrace the defense from its mid-1990s heyday. And that’s likely a good thing. The Lions were not good defensively a year ago. They ranked 120th in the 123-team FCS in total defense and surrendered at least 40 in seven of their 11 games.
--
Extra point
Speaking of “Purple Swarm,” Dearmon decided it would be a nice touch to award No. 44 to a worthy defensive player annually. That number, of course, was once worn by Ronald McKinnon. Defensive lineman Philip Ossai earned it this year.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Florida State. Seems like the no-brainer here. UNA is 2-6 all-time against FBS teams, including a 59-0 loss at Memphis last season. The last win was against Louisiana-Lafayette in 1997.
Jeer: Utah Tech. There is no Division II opponent on the schedule this season and this is the only team the Lions are predicted to beat, according to a win probability sheet Dearmon hung up in the UNA weightroom.
--
Crystal ball
3-8: After going 1-10 last season, it would be hard for UNA not to go up, as they say. The win total, however, can always be higher or lower than the one listed here. As mentioned above, UNA found some stat that has it favored in only one game this season.
--
Did you know?
The United Athletic Conference didn’t release a preseason poll or all-conference selections. Who do people think is the best team? How about the worst? We’ll let you pick who you think is going to secure the automatic FCS playoff spot.
--
Quotebook
“I just want us to have the city behind us and the culture of winning behind us because, I’m not going to lie to you, we’re tired of hearing about last season. We got a different coaching staff, different players and a different attitude.”
— safety Edwin White-Schultz
--
2022 results
(1-10, 0-5 ASUN-WAC partnership)
at Indiana St.; (OT) L, 17-14
Virginia-Wise; W, 49-17
at Chattanooga; L, 41-20
Tarleton St.; L, 48-23
at Kennesaw St.; (2OT) L, 40-34
vs. Jacksonville State; L, 47-31
at Eastern Kentucky; L, 56-53
at Central Arkansas; L, 64-29
Austin Peay; L, 38-35
Tennessee Tech; L, 35-27
at Memphis; L, 59-0
--
2023 schedule
Aug. 26; vs. Mercer
Sept. 2; Chattanooga
Sept. 9; at Tarleton State
Sept. 16; at Tennessee Tech
Sept. 23; UT Martin
Sept. 30; Eastern Kentucky
Oct. 14; at Abilene Christian
Oct. 21; Utah Tech
Oct. 28; at Austin Peay
Nov. 4; Central Arkansas
Nov. 18; at Florida State
(Aug. 26 game in Montgomery.)
