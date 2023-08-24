--
Coach’s corner
Head coach: Shane Beamer
Record: 15-11 in 2 years
Age: 46
Hometown: Blacksburg, Virginia
You don't say: Beamer’s record is better than his father’s, Frank’s, after their first two years as a head coach. Frank’s was 12-10 at Murray State. If you want to just take Power Five programs, the elder Beamer was 5-17 after two years at Virginia Tech.
Coordinators: Dowell Loggains (offense), Clayton Wright (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Columbia, South Carolina
Home: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,549 capacity, first game 1934)
All-time record: 629-606-44
Mascot: Cocky
Band: Carolina Band
Last conference title game appearance: 2010
Returning starters: 8 (4 offense, 4 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Hello, Dowell: It’s Loggains’ turn to run South Carolina’s offense after Marcus Satterfield opted to join Matt Rhule at Nebraska following the conclusion of the 2022 season. Loggains is an interesting replacement. He doesn’t have much college experience. He was tight ends coach at Arkansas the previous two years. But he has been around the NFL as the offensive coordinator for the Titans, Bears, Dolphins and Jets.
2. Can you run? The ground game wasn’t particularly a strength for South Carolina last season. The Gamecocks ranked 12th in the SEC. And it doesn’t help they lost three of their top four rushers. MarShawn Lloyd, Jaheim Bell and Christian Beal-Smith combined for 17 of the team’s 27 rushing scores. JuJu McDowell is the team’s top returning tailback. He had 219 yards.
3. It doesn’t have to be just offense or defense: Beamer doesn’t buy into the notion that someone has to be an offensive or defensive coordinator to become a head coach. He himself ran special teams, which he believes gives someone a unique perspective to relate to players from both sides of the ball. Beamer Ball seems to be working out so far in Columbia.
4. Which Rattler? To better clarify, will South Carolina get the Spencer Rattler they saw at the beginning of last season or at the end? They’d prefer the end. The fifth-year QB threw for 3,026 yards and 18 touchdowns, but his 12 interceptions were the most of any SEC signal caller who finished in the top 10 in the league’s passing stats. Against Tennessee and Clemson he completed 72% of his throws for 798 yards, eight scores and only two picks.
--
Extra point
It’s still two seasons away, but South Carolina will open the 2025 season against Virginia Tech in Atlanta. Beamer spent 10 seasons in Blacksburg with his father, five as a player and five as an assistant.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Georgia. The Gamecocks have only beaten the Bulldogs twice in the last eight years. Who wouldn’t like handing the defending champ a loss?
Jeer: Clemson. South Carolina finally snapped its seven-game losing streak to its in-state rival last season. Gamecock fans aren’t going to go back to that willingly.
--
Crystal ball
6-6: The main questions are if South Carolina can beat both South Carolina and Tennessee again? Overall, it doesn’t appear to be the easiest schedule for the Gamecocks, outside of their second game against Furman. They’ll need Rattler to play well from the start.
--
Did you know?
South Carolina has beaten three national championship-winning head coaches in the last two years. The Gamecocks got the better of Mack Brown, Jimbo Fisher and Dabo Swinney.
--
Quotebook
“My mother-in-law is already making the plans for all of the people from Starkville coming to the game. … I have great memories of my time in Starkville. Met my wife there. My in-laws still live there. My father-in-law is the sheriff of Oktibbeha County. We love to go to Starkville and visit.”
— Beamer on his affinity for Mississippi State’s hometown
--
2022 results
(8-5, 4-4 SEC)
Georgia Southern; W, 35-14
at Arkansas; L, 44-30
Georgia; L, 48-7
Charlotte; W, 56-20
South Carolina St.; W, 50-10
at Kentucky; W, 24-14
Texas A&M; W, 30-24
Missouri; L, 23-10
at Vanderbilt; W, 38-27
at Florida; L, 38-6
Tennessee; W, 63-38
at Clemson; W, 31-30
Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)
vs. Notre Dame; L, 45-38
--
2023 schedule
Sept. 2; vs. North Carolina
Sept. 9; Furman
Sept. 16; at Georgia
Sept. 23; Mississippi St.
Sept. 30; at Tennessee
Oct. 14; Florida
Oct. 21; at Missouri
Oct. 28; at Texas A&M
Nov. 4; Jacksonville St.
Nov. 11; Vanderbilt
Nov. 18; Kentucky
Nov. 25; Clemson
(Sept. 2 game in Charlotte, North Carolina.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.