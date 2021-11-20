COLUMBIA, S.C. — All night, or all season, Auburn had played with fire on punt returns. Shaky decision-making on whether to let the ball roll or pick it up nearly led to disaster a number of times.
It finally caught up with Demetris Robertson, Jaylin Simpson and the Tigers in the final minutes Saturday.
Robertson didn't call off his teammates, the ball barely scraped the leg of Simpson, and South Carolina recovered to rob Auburn backup quarterback T.J. Finley of a final possession, clinching a 21-17 loss for the Tigers.
Auburn (6-5, 3-4 SEC) led 14-0 after a quarter but blew a two-touchdown lead for the second straight week as South Carolina (6-5, 3-5) became bowl-eligible.
1. The factors that flipped second quarter: South Carolina went from averaging 1.8 yards on eight carries in the first quarter to averaging 4.6 on 13 carries in the second.
On the Gamecocks' two consecutive touchdown drives to tie the game, they ran the ball on 14 of 17 plays.
The key moments that flipped the game were a pair of fourth downs. South Carolina, still down 14-0, went for it on fourth-and-3 at the Auburn 28. The Tigers had been sending pressure all game, so South Carolina adjusted accordingly and dumped off to Zaquandre Wright against the blitz for a touchdown.
Then Auburn went for it on a fourth-and-1 on its own 35. Rather than a Finley quarterback sneak — which worked to convert a third-and-1 later — or a handoff to Tank Bigsby, Auburn went play-action. Finley threw an incomplete deep ball to Demetris Robertson, setting up South Carolina to tie it.
2. Another QB shreds Auburn defense: Mississippi State's consistent "Air Raid" attack was one thing, but Auburn struggled again against South Carolina's Jason Brown, who was starting his third game of the season after injuries to the Gamecocks' two other quarterbacks. Brown finished 10-for-15 with three touchdowns and one interception, a spoon-fed throw to Auburn's Donovan Kaufman at the goal line.
Auburn won the turnover battle against a team that entered the game with 22 takeaways — and it didn't make a difference. The Gamecocks didn't need to rely on Brown constantly, but when they needed him, he delivered: two of his touchdown passes came on third-and-7 and fourth-and-3.
In a stretch of six quarters (the last three against Mississippi State and the first three at USC), quarterbacks completed 43 of 48 passes against Auburn with nine touchdowns.
3. Tank was the path to success: Against an abysmal run defense that entered averaging 4.45 yards allowed per carry, Bigsby had a predictably huge game, with 164 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. But South Carolina's previous opponents averaged 38 carries per game, and Bigsby wasn't used quite as much as he could have been considering Auburn was starting a backup quarterback. Bigsby had 10 carries of 10 or more yards.
Finley had a few shining moments but finished 17-for-32 with 188 yards.
