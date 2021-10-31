AUBURN — The latest chapter in the mystifying 2021 season of Auburn football was never going to be as simple as a shootout, never as crude as a race to score more touchdowns. It didn't turn out to be the Bo Nix vs. Matt Corral exhibition it was widely expected to be, and it wasn't decided even by Auburn's resurgent run game.
Nix completed 22 of 30 passes for 276 yards, Tank Bigsby ran for 140 yards on 23 carries, and No. 18 Auburn beat No. 10 Ole Miss 31-20 on Saturday by trading blows in the first half, touchdown for touchdown, then winning the Battle of Fourth Down in the second half with gritty, marvelous defense.
1. Defense pushes the right buttons: On the Rebels' first drive, Zakoby McClain's third-down sack of Corral to force a red-zone field goal felt like a huge win for Auburn. At halftime, the difference in a 28-17 game was Auburn starting with the ball and making the lone red-zone stop.
Then the game turned into a test of defensive wits, defined by a series of clutch Auburn stops.
After Demetris Robertson's muffed punt, they posted a four-and-out stop. McClain made a huge stuff in that series, part of his 14-tackle night.
After a field goal, the Rebels were back at the Auburn 13 facing fourth-and-7 and went for it. Auburn's Colby Wooden drilled Corral, who threw incomplete.
Then it was Jaylin Simpson, swiping Corral's pass from the Auburn 14. Then, it was Roger McCreary, on fourth-and-3 at the 18, denying a pass in the end zone to protect a 31-20 lead.
2. The long-awaited arrival of the run: Among the causes of Auburn's four straight games without a 100-yard rushing performance was the inability to give Bigsby room in the first quarter of those games. This time, finally, Auburn established the run. Bigsby's first carry went for 12 yards. The offensive line gave him holes, and he went furiously plowing through defenders.
Bigsby's highest rushing total in the previous four games had been 68 yards. By the time Auburn took a 14-3 first-quarter lead Saturday, he had 70.
Auburn turned away from him early in the second half and struggled to maintain the dominance. In a string of three scoreless possessions, he touched the ball twice on 14 snaps. Then he got a chance late in the third quarter and rumbled 24 yards. Auburn handed to Jarquez Hunter on a fourth-and-2 in the fourth quarter. He converted to aid a field goal drive that made it 31-20.
3. Bo Nix's world: Five days after offensive lineman Brandon Council doubled down on Auburn's "Houdini" nickname for its quarterback, Nix made another tone-setting prison break on the Tigers' opening drive. Juking out of one sack and spinning out of another, he avoided a big loss on third down and valiantly scrambled within 1 yard of a first down. It enabled Auburn to go for it and convert fourth down using Bigsby.
