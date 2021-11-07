TUSCALOOSA — Ugly wins still count in the record book as wins, but Alabama's win Saturday sure was ugly.
No. 3 Alabama did just enough to survive an upset against LSU, mainly thanks to its defense. The Crimson Tide (8-1, 5-1 SEC) defeated the Tigers 20-14 at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.
1. Defense steps up late when needed: LSU was driving, on play 13 of a late fourth-quarter drive, and Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis stepped up.
With third-and-8, he pushed through his man to get to LSU quarterback Max Johnson, forcing an incomplete pass, although it was initially ruled a fumble. Either way, that didn't give Johnson any chance to make a play that could lead to a potential go-ahead score.
The defense then made another stop on fourth down to make the 14-play, 74-play drive obsolete. Alabama's defense had some troubles stopping LSU at times late, but the Crimson Tide stepped up when needed.
Then, after a sack-fumble that LSU recovered, the Alabama defense held strong. The Crimson Tide forced yet another incompletion on fourth down as Alabama got the ball back with less than three minutes left in the game.
Then, it broke up the hail mary attempt in the end zone.
2. Special teams errors cost Tide: Alabama's opening drive on offense had promise before it stalled. At least the Crimson Tide appeared to be in field goal range.
Or so it thought.
With a less-than-desirable hold, Will Reichard hit the cross bar on the 49-yard field goal attempt. The score remained 0-0.
On the ensuing drive, LSU found itself in a fourth-down situation. It called timeout, signaling something might be up. Nonetheless, Alabama couldn't stop the fake punt as the Tigers pulled off a fake run jump pass that extended the drive. Shortly after, LSU scored off an 8-yard pass to take a 7-0 lead with 8:33 left in the first quarter.
3: Running game sputters: The Crimson Tide offense couldn't get much going on the ground throughout the game. Alabama finally scored its first touchdown late in the first half off a short run from Brian Robinson, but that took the Crimson Tide using its jumbo package and churning out some tough yardage.
Alabama doesn't have to be a team that primarily relies on the run, but it needs to be more effective than it was against the Tiger defense on Saturday. It was one-dimensional and that one dimension, passing, was inconsistent.
The Tide totaled 6 yards on 26 rushing attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.