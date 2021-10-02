TUSCALOOSA — So much for that offensive shootout.
So much for a back-and-forth battle between mentor, Nick Saban, and mentee, Lane Kiffin. So much for a quarterback duel between two early Heisman Trophy favorites in Bryce Young and Matt Corral.
So much for all of that pregame hype, mainly because so much went right for Alabama football in a 42-21 win over Ole Miss on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
1. Smash-mouth running: In a game featuring two top quarterbacks, Alabama relied on a simple yet effective game plan to run the ball straight at Ole Miss. Nothing all that fancy. Just running right at the Rebels.
Alabama rode that strategy to an early lead, giving the defense a much-needed breather after a 17-play opening drive from Ole Miss.
By the end of the first half, Brian Robinson Jr. had two rushing touchdowns and was averaging 3.9 yards per carry. He added a third rushing touchdown on the first drive of the second half. Later he scored a fourth touchdown.
Robinson also tallied his first 100-yard rushing game of the season, gaining 171 yards on 36 carries. He missed the Southern Miss game with an injury.
2. Fourth down a difference-maker: If you're a fan of teams neglecting punting/field goals and going for it on fourth down, you enjoyed this one.
Ole Miss went for it on fourth down five times in the first half but converted only two. Alabama converted both of its fourth-down attempts, with both leading to touchdowns.
The most puzzling fourth-down call came when Kiffin went for it from his own 31, down only 14-0. Alabama stopped the option call as Drew Sanders hit the quarterback and Henry To'o To'o tackled the running back.
3. Anderson leads explosive defense: Alabama defenders out-muscled Ole Miss and often looked too explosive for the Rebels to handle, despite all the athletes Ole Miss has. Will Anderson was at the front of that.
In the first half alone he had seven tackles, 2½ for loss and a sack. Even when Anderson and others didn't sack Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, they still threw him off his rhythm and seldom let him settle and make the throws he wanted to make.
