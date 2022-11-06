FLORENCE — North Alabama found itself back in Braly Stadium for the first time in 41 days on Saturday.
But by the time the final whistle blew in the 38-35 loss to Austin Peay, it was like the Lions (1-8, 0-5 ASUN) had never really left. The game, as most of UNA’s games have been, was intertwined with the good, the bad and the ugly. Start the countdown clock to the end of the season.
Here are some observations:
1. Powell is Powell: It’s been a pretty simplistic formula this season. Give the ball to ShunDerrick Powell and good things tend to happen — sooner or later. The sophomore tailback didn’t disappoint once again, even with opposing defenses knowing what’s coming.
A week after rushing for 159 yards and two touchdowns at Central Arkansas, Powell ran for 207 yards and two scores against Austin Peay. Both touchdowns went for more than 30 yards.
It’s the sixth time this year he’s gone over the 100-yard mark and the fourth time he’s rushed for 200 yards or more. That brings his season totals to 1,322 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. UNA’s single-season records for both categories (1,466 yards and 19 scores) are certainly doable.
It would be a surprise if he doesn’t break the two over the final two games.
2. Mid-quarter woes: UNA held the lead when the first quarter ended for the third time this season, but like the other two — against Tarleton State and at Eastern Kentucky — it didn’t do the Lions any good. In fact, all three yielded the same final result. That would be a loss.
Austin Peay scored 24 straight points in the second quarter and tacked on another touchdown to start the third for good measure. UNA, meanwhile, went through a stretch of seven straight punts before Powell’s 32-yard touchdown in the final minutes of the frame.
Over the course of the second and third quarters, the Governors outgained the Lions 301 total yards to 174 despite running 12 fewer plays and UNA having more than double the time of possession. Something else to work on during the upcoming week.
3. Will the Lions pick up another win?: That is a legitimate question after Saturday’s performance. UNA has two games left on the schedule — against Tennessee Tech and at Memphis.
After that, it’s on to an offseason filled with plenty of uncertainty in terms of who the head coach will be and preparing for the 2023 season. Interim coach Ryan Held could land the job or it might be someone new. It’s something to keep an eye on.
Like the Lions, Tennessee Tech has a losing record at 3-6, but the Eagles will come into the matchup having won its last two games. Both were by a single score.
The Memphis matchup might come at a time when the Tigers are trying to become bowl eligible. Memphis (4-5) hosts Tulsa before paying UNA to play in the Liberty Bowl. It’s set up to be an interesting two weeks.
