UNA 2 090923

Demarcus Lacey help UNA tally more than 500 yards offense, but it wasn't enough at Tarleton State. [DREW BARTON/NORTH ALABAMA ATHLETICS]

The North Alabama football team’s first trip to Texas featured plenty of notable plays. It was Tarleton State, however, which took advantage.

View our Print Replica

David Glovach can be reached at david.glovach@timesdaily.com or on Twitter @DavidGlovach

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.