Today
Film Screening
A screening of the feature film “Role Model” will take place today at the Alabama Center for the Arts’ recital hall in downtown Decatur. The free event will begin at 3 p.m. and include a question and answer session with writer, director and producer David Nemeth, who also works as a multimedia technician at Calhoun Community College. “Role Model” follows a self-centered young man who leaves town after learning his wife is pregnant. His estranged father tries to help his son see the error of his ways.
Today-Saturday
Soccer Tournament
Cheer on the area’s high school athletes at the Morgan County Soccer Tournament. The tournament, which began Monday, will continue through Saturday at Jack Allen Soccer Complex, 2616 Modaus Road S.W. The championship matches are scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. for the girls and 11 a.m. for the boys.
Saturday
River City Run
Take to the streets on Saturday for some exercise and to raise funds for a local non-profit. The annual 3M River City Run will begin at Point Mallard Park with the 5K and 10K/5K double at 7:30 a.m., the 10K at 8:15 a.m. and the fun run at 8:30 a.m. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Decatur/RiverCityRun. Registration ends at 8 p.m. on Friday. Proceeds benefit Hospice of the Valley.
Wednesday
Oceans Tank Feeding
Get a peek at what feeding 100 fish in a 15,000-gallon aquarium looks like at the Cook Museum of Natural Science. The museum’s animal care team will hold an oceans tank feeding session open to the public on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. A brief question and answer session will follow the feeding. Admission is $20 for ages 15 and older, $17 for ages 65 and older, $15 for ages 3-14 and ages 2 and younger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.