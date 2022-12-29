Today-weekend
Area tree trails
Decatur’s Enchanted Forest, a tree trail at Founders Park, remains on display through Sunday. To experience the tree trail fully, walk the path along Church Street Northeast twice — once during the day in order to see the details of the ornaments and once at night to see the lights. In Athens, the eighth annual North Pole Stroll at Big Spring Park will remain on display through Saturday. The 30 decorated trees at Hartselle’s E.A.R.T.H. Park, on Barkley Street and Hickory Street, will be up through Monday, and Moulton's Christmas on the Square will remain on display through Sunday.
Friday
Alabama Blues Brothers
Hear great Blues Brothers classics during the Alabama Blues Brothers Family Reunion at 7 p.m. Friday at the The Princess Theatre. Tickets range from $25 to $75 at princesstheatre.org.
Sunday
Taking the Plunge
Decatur's annual Polar Bear Plunge will take place at noon New Year’s Day at Ingalls Harbor. Commemorative T-shirts will be available for $15 with proceeds benefiting the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama’s Meals on Wheels & More program. The Morgan County Rescue Squad will be on site to assist swimmers if needed. Participants 10 years old and younger are required to wear a life jacket.
Wednesday
Refuge bird tour
The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge's next guided bird walking tours will be held Wednesday. Participants can expect to see ducks, geese, cranes and other waterfowl during the walks, which will last one to two hours. The tour group will meet at 8 a.m. outside the visitors center off Alabama 67 South. No reservations are required. Bring binoculars and dress for the weather.
