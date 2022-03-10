Today
Singer-Songwriter Series
Byron Hill and John Ford Coley will perform at the Princess Theatre’s Singer-Songwriter Series at 7 tonight. During the concert, they’ll also share the stories behind the songs. Tickets range from $20 to $35. Coley is known as half of the 1970s-‘80s Grammy-nominated duo “England Dan and John Ford Coley.” That duo’s hits included “Love Is The Answer,” “I’d Really Love To See You Tonight,” and “We’ll Never Have To Say Goodbye Again.” Hill’s songs have generated more than 700 recordings and include “Fool Hearted Memory” (George Strait), “Nothing On But The Radio” (Gary Allan), “Born Country” (Alabama) and “Lifestyles Of The Not So Rich And Famous” (Tracy Byrd).
Today-Sunday
"Legally Blonde"
Watch Elle Woods get dumped and then reinvent herself as the Calhoun Community College Theatre cast sings and dances its way from California to Harvard in "Legally Blonde." Shows begin at 7 p.m. today and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Alabama Center for the Arts, 133 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Tickets: $12-15. calhoun.edu/theatre.
Saturday
The Travelin’ McCourys: Grateful Ball
The McCoury brothers — Ronnie (mandolin) and Rob (banjo) — will perform one set of McCourys songs and one set of Grateful Dead music at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Princess Theatre. Tickets are $35-45. The McCourys were born into the bluegrass tradition. Founded by the sons of legendary bluegrass musician Del McCoury, the band won the 2019 Grammy for best bluegrass album.
Saturday
Science on the Spot
Explore the world of hummingbirds during the Cook Museum of Natural Science's Science on the Spot presentation at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The session is free for museum members or with admission on Saturday. Learn all about the natural history of hummingbirds in Alabama and discover how you can best help them along their long migration!
