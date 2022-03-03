Thursday
Basketball title game
Watch a local team contend for a state basketball championship Thursday at Legacy Arena in the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Decatur Heritage (20-7) plays Covenant Christian (27-6) in the Class 1A boys final at 5:45 p.m.
Friday-Sunday
'Moana Jr.'
Enjoy a coming-of-age story and the music of “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome" in the Dream Weavers Children’s Theatre presentation of "Moana Jr." this weekend at the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur. Drew Sybert is directing the adaptation of the 2016 Disney film. Shows begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $18 for adults, $15 for students and seniors.
Saturday
Science on the Spot
The Cook Museum of Natural Science will have a powerful attraction Saturday — magnets. The Science on the Spot session Magnetic Marvels will observe the unique attributes of magnets using magnetic field detectors and Lenz's Law. The session begins at 12:30 p.m. and is free for museum members and with general admission.
Saturday
Calhoun baseball
Mild temperatures predicted for Saturday might make it a perfect afternoon for watching baseball. The Calhoun Community College Warhawks play Northeast Mississippi at noon at Fred Frickie Park in Decatur.
Tuesday
SEC baseball
Toyota Field in Madison will host an SEC baseball team for the first time Tuesday when Auburn plays Tennessee Tech of the Ohio Valley Conference. First pitch will take place at 6:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Visit milb.com/rocket-city for ticket information.
