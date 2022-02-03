Today
Drag Queen Bingo
Enjoy a night of bingo, prizes, entertainment and drag queens tonight at the Decatur Country Club, 2401 Country Club Road S.E. The fun at the Carnegie Carnival-related event will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 and includes three cards. Each additional set of three cards costs $10. Proceeds benefit the Carnegie Visual Arts Center.
Friday
ZuZu Acrobats
The ZuZu African Acrobats will bring acrobatic skills combined with traditional African music and dress to the Princess Theatre on Friday. Originally from Kenya, the ZuZu African Acrobats, who finished in the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent,” perform acrobalance, contortion, plate spinning and more. The show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15-18. princesstheatre.org.
Saturday
Comedian Ginger Billy
Comedian Ginger Billy, also known in everyday life as Adam Parkins, will bring his humorous take on Southern life to Decatur’s Princess Theatre on Saturday. A former respiratory therapist, Parkins gained attention for his comedy described as "redneck humor" via social media. His comedy routine features bits on men’s rompers, gnats and hot, summer days. Tickets cost $35-50. princesstheatre.org.
Saturday
Steak Cookoff
Backyard grill masters and concoction creators will participate in a Carnegie Carnival-related steak cookoff on Saturday at Ingalls Harbor. Participants will vie for bragging rights for the best steak, hurricanes and red beans and rice. The event will begin at 9 a.m. with awards taking place at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Carnegie Visual Arts Center.
Saturday
Community Health Fair
A free community health fair will take place Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Grace Missionary Baptist Church Community Center, 549 West Elm St., Athens. The Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host the Go Red for Women Lunch and Learn and Health Fair. Masks are required. To attend, register at cnaadst.pmh@gmail.com.
— Catherine Godbey
