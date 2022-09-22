Today
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Cheer on north Alabama’s baseball team as the Rocket City Trash Pandas host the Tennessee Smokies in game two of a best-of-three Southern League Playoff division series tonight. The game will begin at 6:35 p.m. at Toyota Field in Madison. Tickets are still available, milb.com/rocket-city. All fans will receive a rally towel. For those unable to attend, the game will be broadcast on 103.9 FM, 730 AM and on WAAY 31. If necessary, game three will be Friday at Toyota Field at 6:35 p.m.
Today-Saturday
Racking Horse World Celebration
Dozens of the country’s top racking horses will vie for the title of world champion during the Racking Horse World Celebration at the Celebration Arena in Priceville. Under the guidance of children, adults, professionals and amateurs, horses will compete in more than 160 classes. Other activities include a horse sale, barn decorating contest and stick horse race for children. Considered the largest racking horse show in the world, the nine-day competition will culminate with the announcement of the new World Grand Champion on Saturday. Competitions will begin at 6 p.m. each day. rackinghorse.org.
Friday
Artist Reception
To celebrate the Carnegie’s new exhibit, the visual arts center in downtown Decatur will hold a reception for artists Daisie Hoitsma and Jason Tanner Young on Friday. The event at 207 Church St. N.E. will be 6-7:30 p.m. Admission is free for members and $5 for guests. Guests who bring a pet food donation also will receive free entry. The Carnegie’s exhibit, “reach,” opened Tuesday and will remain on display through Nov. 5. Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free with donations accepted.
Friday-Saturday
Sizzle & Smoke
After the cancellation of Riverfest, Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama organized the Sizzle & Smoke Cookoff. The first Sizzle & Smoke will take place Friday and Saturday at Ingalls Harbor. The competition will feature a triple steak cook-off, an appetizer category, a Jack Daniels cocktail category, a dessert category and a cheeseburger category for children. Entry fees are $160 per steak cook-off, $25 for appetizer, $25 for cocktails and $25 for the children’s competition. Register at steakcookoffs.com. Awards will be announced at 8:30 p.m. on Friday and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Proceeds from the event will benefit Mosaic Mentoring, a child and family mentoring organization.
Saturday
Eva Frontier Days
Brush up on your greased pig-catching, frog jumping and pig-calling skills for the annual Eva Frontier Days. The community celebration includes a parade, antique tractors, car show, crafts, baking contest and music. Music includes The Pylant Family at 12:30 p.m., Dry Creek Bluegrass at 1:30 p.m., Abby Hufnagle at 2:15 p.m., and Wildcat Ridge at 3 p.m. Other events are a pig-calling contest, hay-stacking contest, crosscut saw contest, frog-jumping contest and greased-pig chase.
Saturday
Battle at Sulphur Creek Commemoration
Hear stories about the Battle of Sulphur Creek Trestle and the men who fought in the battle during the Battle of Sulphur Creek Trestle Commemoration on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To attend the event, hike or bike south from Elkmont on the Richard Martin Rails to Trail for 1.2 miles. Speakers include John Scales, author of “General Forrest at War,” and local historian John Witt. Presentations will take place every 30 minutes. Free and open to the public.
Saturday
Public Land Cleanup
Enjoy Alabama Public Lands Day with the Moulton-based Wild Alabama on Saturday. The environmental conservancy group will hold a trash pickup event along Alabama 33 and Cranal Road. Individuals participating in the trash pickup should meet at Wild Alabama’s office on Lawrence Street at 10 a.m. For more information, visit wildal.org.
— Catherine Godbey
