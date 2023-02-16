Today
Music of the Movement
Soul singer Jonathan Blanchard will present a workshop and concert today in celebration of Black History Month. The workshop, “How to Entertain, Educate and Enlighten,” will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Alabama Center for the Arts’ performing arts building in downtown Decatur. The concert will start at 6:30 p.m. Admission to both events is free.
Today-Friday
Moulton Mardi Gras
The crowning of Moulton's Mardi Gras king and queen will take place tonight at 6 at The Hot Spot on Byler Road. Music by the rock and blues band Southern Outline will follow the crowning. On Friday, the parade will kick off at 6 p.m. from Lawrence County High School. The parade will go north on Main Street, east on Walnut Street, south on East Street, east on Somerville Avenue and west on Byler Road. Food trucks and free mask decorating stations for children will be at both events.
Friday
Cake Shake
Get an early start to Carnegie Carnival with the annual Cake Shake on Friday at the Princess Theatre on Second Avenue in downtown Decatur. The free event will include cakes, cookies and entertainment by folk funk group Lydia Brittan and the Royal Family. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
Friday-Sunday
'Tootsie'
“Tootsie,” the musical based on an actor who adopts a new identity as a woman to land a job, will come to the Von Braun Center stage Friday to Sunday. Shows are Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40 at broadwaytheatreleague.org.
Saturday
Carnegie Carnival
Music, art and games will come to downtown Decatur for the annual Carnegie Carnival on Saturday. The fun begins at 7 a.m. with the half-marathon and 5K races. Starting at noon, music will fill The Brick for Mardi Grass, which will feature the Calhoun Community College Jazz Band at noon, Nitrate City at 2 p.m., Blagburn at 4 p.m. and Diablo Sandwich and the Dr. Peppers at 8 p.m. Other events include midway games at the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market at noon, the Prince and Princess Parade at 12:30 p.m., Canines on Parade at 2:30 p.m., screening of “The Princess and the Frog” at 3 p.m. at the Princess Theater and the Carnegie Carnival main parade at 6 p.m.
Saturday
Cinderella Ball
Get ready for a night of magic at the Cinderella Ball for young girls and their fathers, grandfathers or special friends at Burningtree Country Club. In attendance will be Cinderella, Prince Charming and the Fairy Godmother. Activities include dinner, dancing and a ride in a horse-drawn carriage. The event will take place 5-8 p.m. Tickets for two cost $75. Extra tickets for princesses are $25 each. For tickets, visit hartsellechamber.com.
Sunday
Free Art
The Huntsville Museum of Art will open its doors to visitors for free on Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Exhibits currently on display at the museum, 300 Church St., include Encounters with artist John Cleaveland, Looking at the Collection: African-American Art and Artists, and more.
Tuesday
Athens Mardi Gras
The sights and sounds of Mardi Gras will fill the streets of downtown Athens during the city’s annual Mardi Gras parade on Fat Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Before the parade, children can make masks and decorate small wagons from 5-6 p.m. at High Cotton Arts on Washington Street. Bring canned goods and food items to the parade, which doubles as a food drive to benefit the Limestone County Churches Involved food bank.
— Catherine Godbey
