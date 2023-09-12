The North Alabama football team knows it has to play better if it wants to finally win games. It also knows what it needs to fix.
But if watching it play out Saturday — a 52-31 loss at Tarleton State in the first United Athletic Conference matchup — wasn’t a learning experience, coach Brent Dearmon took some time to go down the list of issues Monday.
And there were plenty. On offense, on defense and on special teams.
“I thought we were in a dog fight and we told our kids that it was going to be that way,” Dearmon said. “You jump out early and have a lot of momentum, and then we had some things happen to us.”
Some of it was caused by the Lions (1-2, 0-1) themselves. Some of it by the Texans (2-0, 1-0).
Either way, It was a little bit of an implosion. Up 28-17 at the break, UNA was outscored 35-3 over the final two quarters.
“I thought we came out fast,” Dearmon said. “I thought we were ready to start the game on both sides of the ball. But I thought the two big momentum plays were when (running back Jalyn Daniels) got hurt (in the first quarter). I’ve got to find a better way as the head coach to rally the guys afterwards.
"And then the muffed punt (in the fourth quarter), whether a bad call, right call, whatever it is, that muffed punt situation ended up being a huge momentum change in that game, and I thought those two we didn’t overcome.”
Indeed. The Texans scored touchdowns after both. The first on a 12-yard run by Derrel Kelley III and the second on a 16-yard catch from Keylan Johnson. The fourth-quarter score turned a one-score game into a two and the Lions were unable to do much after that.
But Tarleton State had a propensity for momentum-changing plays, reminiscent in a way of last season's defensive debacle.
The Texans finished with eight passing plays that covered 15 yards or more — 284 yards total. Johnson was the biggest beneficiary. The sophomore had five of those eight plays, including touchdowns of 64, 55 and 16 yards. Johnson finished with 219 yards and four scores.
Tarleton State also had six rushes of 10 yards or more. That totaled 107 of the team’s 176 yards on the ground.
That’s more yardage than what UNA allowed against Mercer and Chattanooga combined. The Lions gave up 40-yards worth of big passing plays and 48 yards in big rushing plays to the Bears. The Mocs tallied 210 yards in passing plays of 15 yards or more and 70 in rushing.
“Defensively, we gave up too many explosive plays,” Dearmon said. “A lot of them were in man coverage. Asking our guys to go one-on-one with some of the better receivers in the league, we’ve either got to get better at man coverage or figure some things out to help those guys out.”
But the defense wasn’t always put in the best position to succeed, either. Including the muffed punt, UNA fumbled five times, lost four of them, and threw a pick-6. Four of the turnovers came in the second half. As a result, the Lions’ only points came on a 39-yard field goal courtesy of Sam Contorno.
UNA has now managed just 23 second-half points through three games, and 20 of them came in the fourth quarter against Chattanooga.
It ended up being a waste of a day despite the offense collecting more than 560 yards and ran more than 100 plays, almost doubling Tarleton State. Quarterback Noah Walters threw for 342 yards on 63 attempts. But he was responsible for two of the turnovers, including one on a strip sack.
“He played good, but he isn’t getting us to that great status yet,” Dearmon said. “We’ve challenged him that he needs to eliminate that negative play and hit some big plays when they’re there. Anytime your quarterback throws for over 300 yards, you celebrate it.
"But we’ve got to do a better job, as a whole, of taking care of the football.”
Call it a learning experience for everyone.
