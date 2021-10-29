Samford at VMI
When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Lexington, Virginia
TV: ESPN+
The line: NA
Records: Samford (3-4, 2-3 Southern Conference), VMI (5-2, 3-1)
The series: Samford leads 5-2
The lowdown: VMI is ranked 23rd in the latest American Football Coaches Association FCS poll. … The Keydets won their first SoCon championship in 43 years this spring. … The last two meetings between Samford and VMI both went to overtime. VMI won 38-37 in March at Samford and 48-41 in 2019 in Virginia. This spring, Samford QB Liam Welch threw for 570 yards with three players finishing with at least 100 yards receiving. … Samford leads the Southern Conference in total offense and scoring offense, averaging 448.4 yards and 35.9 points per game. … The Bulldogs tallied a season-low 200 yards last week in a 55-13 home loss to Chattanooga. The Mocs rolled up 492 yards. … Samford WR Montrell Washington leads the nation with 171.6 all-purpose yards per game. He also leads the SoCon at 82 receiving yards per game. … Last week, VMI held Mercer to 23 yards rushing and won 48-7. Mercer entered with a 280-yard rushing average. … Rashad Raymond (163 yards) and Hunter Rice (112) helped the Keydets pile up 306 yards rushing.
Central Arkansas at Jacksonville State
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jacksonville
TV: ESPN+
The line: NA
Records: UCA (3-4, 2-2 WAC), JSU (3-4, 1-1)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Jacksonville State, after last week’s 42-7 loss at No. 1 Sam Houston State, fell to 23rd in the American Football Coaches Association FCS poll. … UCA freshman Darius Hale ran 22 times for 253 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 49-38 win at Lamar. He is tied for the FCS national lead with 13 rushing touchdowns. … Freshman Kylin James added 11 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown, a 42-yard TD pass, and three catches for 18 yards. … Jacksonville State QB Zerrick Cooper is second in school history with 9,561 career total yards. He needs 1,887 yards to catch Eli Jenkins (2013-16). … Cooper is also second to Jenkins with 87 career touchdowns responsible for. He needs two there. … JSU’s 104 wins since the start of the 2010 season rank fifth in FCS. … Both schools will join the ASUN for the 2022 season.
Arkansas State at South Alabama
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Mobile
TV: ESPN+
The line: USA by 9
Records: ASU (1-6, 0-3 Sun Belt), USA (4-3, 1-3)
The series: ASU leads 6-3
The lowdown: South Alabama is celebrating homecoming. The Jags are 10-2 in previous homecomings. … The Red Wolves average less than 88 yards rushing per game and rank 125th in the nation. Mississippi State is last at less than 49 yards per game. … However, Arkansas State’s 350-yard passing average is eighth. (And Mississippi State’s 374.7 is fourth.) … QB Jake Bentley’s four touchdown passes in last week’s 41-31 loss at Louisiana-Monroe tied a South Alabama record. He was 30-for-41 passing for 320 yards. Bentley tied Brandon Bridge (vs. Navy in 2014) and Desmond Trotter (at Arkansas State in 2019). … Arkansas State has lost six straight since a season-opening 40-21 victory over Central Arkansas. … The Red Wolves lost their last game 28-27 to Louisiana-Lafayette, which took the lead on a 74-yard third-quarter touchdown run. … ASU’s Layne Hatcher was 16-of-31 passing for 300 yards and three touchdowns. … USA WR Jalen Tolbert, in last year’s 38-31 win at Arkansas State caught 10 passes for a school-record 252 yards and three scores. He had 10 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns last week at ULM. It was his fourth 100-yard game.
— A. Stacy Long
