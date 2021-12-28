AUBURN — T.J. Finley wore his mom’s homemade homecoming slacks. His relatives wore his No. 1 on the back of Auburn football shirts that would have been sacrilegious a year ago.
In a gravel RV parking lot in the shadow of LSU’s Tiger Stadium, a dozen of those Finleys struggled to cram into one camera frame. They eventually gave up on the selfie and opted for a video. That way they could dance, flex and show off the Auburn swag in a pregame text to Finley, who was preparing to face his former team.
An aunt received a text from a family friend: “I hope TJ has a good game. Just not a win.”
“We’ve been getting those texts all day,” Shannon Finley, his mom, said that day. “They don’t want my baby to win.”
They didn’t bother replying with what they already knew: Finley would not be starting that early-October night. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin had decided to stick with Bo Nix the week after Finley entered off the bench and led Auburn to a comeback win.
The family didn’t mind. They stayed overnight in the parking lot and celebrated Finley’s homecoming all the same.
Making the familiar 45-minute drive from Finley’s hometown of Hammond, Louisiana, his mom could take pride in her contribution to Finley’s game-day outfit, even if he wasn’t starting. She tapered his navy blue slacks that he wore to the stadium.
It’s a mother-son tradition that takes on greater importance now.
Finley is the unquestioned starter with the Tigers (6-6) set to face Houston in today's Birmingham Bowl, and Nix is injured and set to transfer to Oregon.
Finley has a look-good, feel-good mentality for games. His mom’s craftsmanship is the key.
His journey to this point has featured frustration, patience, vigilance and a collection of new suits.
--
The model
His legs were too long. Too skinny at the bottom. He didn’t like the way flared pants looked.
But with Finley’s bulkier upper-body, he had no choice but to buy larger suits. The fit was always rough.
Mom came to the rescue.
While he was in high school, Shannon Finley taught herself to sew and taper pants. From the knee down, she slimmed every pair of slacks to her son’s liking. It continued into college, including Auburn’s tradition pregame Tiger Walk.
Shannon always buys Finley’s suits — three new ones this season. His favorite was blue and gray with pinstripes.
“That’s his absolute ‘I look excellent’ suit,” she said. “He loves a pinstripe suit.”
She knows her son’s taste, and T.J. trusts hers. They’ve shared a bond since he was a baby, when she brought him to pharmacy school exams while getting her doctorate.
Finley’s appreciation of fashion also started as a toddler, when his parents entered him in a baby modeling contest. He won.
So he moved on to the state competition. He won that, too.
Finley was suddenly on the national stage, judged against other babies for his personality, communication skills and runway costumes. His mom helped assemble those. His Louisiana-themed crawfish outfit was a hit.
Finley won the national baby championship.
“I think he won because he’s so smart because he went to pharmacy school,” Shannon said.
The reward included a photo shoot. Finley's portfolio was sent out for products in need of a baby model.
“He’s always had that charisma and that model gene,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.