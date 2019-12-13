With cardboard boxes covered in brown paper, collapsible canopies and handmade lambs, a modern-day Decatur church will transform into the streets of Bethlehem 2,000 years ago.
“We wanted to do something that would really share the Christmas experience with the community. We wanted to give everybody the opportunity to experience the sights, the smells, the sounds and the tastes of Bethlehem,” said Joanne Griffith, director of discipleship for Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
The Southwest Decatur church will present “One Starry Night,” a free interactive holiday experience, on Saturday, from 5 to 8 p.m.
During the self-guided event, guests will walk through the city’s gates, register for the census, try to find a room at the inn, talk to the shepherds in the field and sample foods, such as hummus and figs.
“Families will even have the opportunity to dress up in costume and have their picture taken, just like people do in those old-timey photos in Gatlinburg,” Griffith said.
Amid the increasing rise of commercialism — the National Retail Federation predicted consumers will spend $730 billion on decorations, gifts and more during this holiday season — the church hopes to return the community’s focus to the reason behind Christmas.
Stationed throughout the event, church members dressed as census takers, shepherds, centurions, innkeepers, beggars and Mary and Joseph will share about Bethlehem and Jesus’s birth. Participants will learn why the census occurred, why no rooms were available at the inn and why the shepherds stood watch in the fields.
“We want to bring people a little more knowledge of what that first Christmas truly was like. We want people to experience another dimension of Christmas,” Griffith said. “They will be encouraged to talk about what they saw, what they experienced and how it made them feel.”
To oversee the event eight months in the making, Griffith turned to church members Marie Cook and Mary Sue Fleischauer, who led a team of 50 volunteers.
“Both of them are very imaginative, experienced, Christ-centered and have a heart for the community, children and families. I knew they would get it done,” Griffith said.
The church, 1211 Westmead St. S.W., has prepared for 200 people to attend the all-ages event on Saturday.
“We could have 25 people or we could have more than 200 people. Whoever comes, we hope they will feel the spirit and blessing of Christmas,” Griffith said.
Other interactive experiences focused on Jesus’ birth will take place in Ardmore, Somerville and Athens.
• The 20th annual Bethlehem Walk at Mable Hill Baptist Church in Ardmore will lead visitors on a 20-minute walk-through the 10,000-square-foot representation of Bethlehem on the night of Jesus’ birth. The event, which the church expects to reach 1,400 visitors, is open today to Sunday, 6:30-9 p.m., 3778 Ready Section Road, Ardmore. Large groups should call ahead for reservations. 256-420-8172. Admission is free.
“We pray that people leave with the true sense of Christmas. That, if only for a few minutes, they take their mind off the hustle and bustle of the holiday and center on the true meaning of Christmas and the greatest gift of all, how God sent us his son, Jesus,” said Mike Clark, pastor of Mable Hill Baptist.
• Somerville Baptist’s Drive-Thru Christmas retells the story of Jesus’ birth, life, death and resurrection. The 20-minute exhibit presents 10 scenes, beginning with the prophecy of Jesus’ birth and ending with the resurrection. Guests will travel through the experience by wagon. The event reaches more than 3,000 people every year. Open today and Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Admission is free. 41 Main St. in Somerville.
• Emmanuel Baptist Church in Athens will present “The Christmas Story,” an eight-scene live Nativity, today to Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. More than 125 members of Emmanuel Baptist Church spent the last six months building sets of Bethlehem, making costumes for Mary, Joseph, the wise men, angels and shepherds and recording the gospel story of Jesus’ birth. Admission is free. 1917 U.S. 72 in Athens.
