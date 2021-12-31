reverse hed: FORECAST
Tide tries to fulfill
high expectations
Alabama has the experience in playoff games and the favorite's role as it takes on playoff newcomer Cincinnati today in college football's national semifinals. G1
Local events
• New Year’s Eve concert at the Magnolia Room headlined by Carridale, 7 p.m., 216 E. Moulton St. Tickets cost $15 in advance or $17 at the door. Only 40 remained earlier this week.
• New Year’s Eve Party with Classic Gold Band, 8 p.m.-midnight, Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Bring a finger food.
• New Year’s Eve at Josie’s, 109 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur, with the River City band, featuring Travis Posey, Michael Poovey, Phillip Wilson and Dan Hocter. Champagne toast at midnight.
• New Year's Eve at The Brick Deli, 112 Moulton St. E., Decatur, with Rally Stripe.
Church services,
prayers to greet 2022
Following a tradition dating back more than a century, religious leaders surround the beginning of a new year with prayer. D1
Bill Agner, Somerville
Joe Edmondson, Falkville
Robby Ledlow, Moulton
Hortense Miller, Hillsboro
Dennis Stephenson, Hartselle
Lisa Thomason, Decatur
Martha Williams, Moulton
Shearie Woods, Hartselle
