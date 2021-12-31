Dec. 31 gameday cover

reverse hed: FORECAST

[WEATHER GRAPHIC GOES HERE]

---

reverse hed: INSIDE

Tide tries to fulfill

high expectations

Alabama has the experience in playoff games and the favorite's role as it takes on playoff newcomer Cincinnati today in college football's national semifinals. G1

-

reverse hed: NEW YEAR'S EVE

Local events

• New Year’s Eve concert at the Magnolia Room headlined by Carridale, 7 p.m., 216 E. Moulton St. Tickets cost $15 in advance or $17 at the door. Only 40 remained earlier this week.

• New Year’s Eve Party with Classic Gold Band, 8 p.m.-midnight, Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Bring a finger food.

• New Year’s Eve at Josie’s, 109 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur,  with the River City band, featuring Travis Posey, Michael Poovey, Phillip Wilson and Dan Hocter. Champagne toast at midnight.

• New Year's Eve at The Brick Deli, 112 Moulton St. E., Decatur, with Rally Stripe.

---

reverse hed: RELIGION

Church services,

prayers to greet 2022

Following a tradition dating back more than a century, religious leaders surround the beginning of a new year with prayer. D1

---

reverse hed: AREA DEATHS

Bill Agner, Somerville

Joe Edmondson, Falkville

Robby Ledlow, Moulton

Hortense Miller, Hillsboro

Dennis Stephenson, Hartselle

Lisa Thomason, Decatur

Martha Williams, Moulton

Shearie Woods, Hartselle

Death notices, obits, A5

--

INSIDE

Abby D5

Business D6

Classified C4

Comics D4

Crossword D5

Editorials A4

Horoscope D5

Lotteries B3

Obituaries A5

Religion D1

Riverfront C1

Sports B1

Weather A2

--

Decatur, Alabama

110th year, No. 221

40 pages, 5 sections

--

[BARCODE GOES HERE]

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.