reverse hed: FORECAST

[WEATHER GRAPHIC GOES HERE]

---

reverse hed: ENTERTAINMENT

Help celebrate

Old State Bank

A celebration of the five-column Old State Bank, one of Decatur’s most iconic landmarks, will take place Friday. The block party from 5-8 p.m. will coincide with the 189th anniversary of the Old State Bank’s opening. D1. 

---

reverse hed: SPORTS

Danville's Owens

to lead Wallace State

Danville High graduate Carson Owens is the new softball head coach at Wallace State in Hanceville at the age of 23. C1

---

reverse hed: RIVERFRONT

102-year-old shares

secrets to longevity

Amanda Hoagland turns 102 today, and she has a simple recipe for living a long life and being able to stay active. B1

---

reverse hed: WEEKLY WRAP

Making music

and good friends

Band members at Austin and Decatur high schools are bonding this week while meeting the challenge of playing good music while also marching. B4

--

reverse hed: AREA DEATHS

Mary Bryson, Priceville

Ginnie Forthman, Decatur

June Hill, Decatur

Calvin Houser Jr., Somerville

Judith Livingston, Decatur

Death notices, obits, C5

--

INSIDE

Abby D3

Business C6

Classified E1

Comics D2

Crossword D3

Editorials A4

Entertainment D1

Horoscope D3

Lotteries C3

Obituaries C5

Riverfront B1

Sports C1

Weather A2

Weekly Wrap B4

--

Decatur, Alabama

111th year, No. 109

26 pages, 5 sections

--

[BARCODE GOES HERE]

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.