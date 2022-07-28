reverse hed: FORECAST
reverse hed: ENTERTAINMENT
Help celebrate
Old State Bank
A celebration of the five-column Old State Bank, one of Decatur’s most iconic landmarks, will take place Friday. The block party from 5-8 p.m. will coincide with the 189th anniversary of the Old State Bank’s opening. D1.
reverse hed: SPORTS
Danville's Owens
to lead Wallace State
Danville High graduate Carson Owens is the new softball head coach at Wallace State in Hanceville at the age of 23. C1
reverse hed: RIVERFRONT
102-year-old shares
secrets to longevity
Amanda Hoagland turns 102 today, and she has a simple recipe for living a long life and being able to stay active. B1
reverse hed: WEEKLY WRAP
Making music
and good friends
Band members at Austin and Decatur high schools are bonding this week while meeting the challenge of playing good music while also marching. B4
reverse hed: AREA DEATHS
Mary Bryson, Priceville
Ginnie Forthman, Decatur
June Hill, Decatur
Calvin Houser Jr., Somerville
Judith Livingston, Decatur
Death notices, obits, C5
Decatur, Alabama
111th year, No. 109
26 pages, 5 sections
