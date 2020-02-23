The numbers surrounding the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant being built in the Greenbrier area of Limestone County are staggering.
• 3.7 million square feet — the space in the plant.
• $1.6 billion — the investment by the two Japanese automakers.
• 300,000 vehicles — the potential yearly production.
• 4,000 — the projected number of employees when full production is reached.
• 1,700 — the number of jobs already announced by suppliers, with more expected.
The Mazda Toyota plant, which will start production in spring 2021, will transform north Alabama. Beginning today and continuing through Thursday, The Daily's annual Opportunity sections will look at how communities are preparing, what the new jobs mean to the workforce, the amenities the area offers newcomers, and other components of the auto industry in north Alabama.
---
About the cover: The photo was taken inside the Mazda Toyota plant's press building in late December.
Photo by Jeronimo Nisa/The Decatur Daily
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.