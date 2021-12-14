The AHSAA has announced its classification realignment for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
Colbert County has moved from Class 2A to 3A in all sports. It is the only school in the TimesDaily's coverage area to change classes in this cycle based on enrollment.
Additionally, Mars Hill football has moved from 2A to 3A based on the competitive balance rule for private schools, as the TimesDaily reported it would. The competitive balance rule can move a private school team up in classification in a particular sport based on the success that team has.
The new football regions with a TimesDaily-area team are as follows:
Class 7A, Region 4: Florence joins Albertville, Austin, Bob Jones, Grissom, Huntsville, James Clemens and Sparkman.
Class 6A, Region 7: Muscle Shoals joins Athens, Columbia, Cullman, Decatur and Hartselle.
Class 5A, Region 8: Russellville joins Ardmore, Brewer, East Limestone, Fairview, Lawrence County, Russellville and West Point.
Class 4A, Region 5: Haleyville and Hamilton join Cordova, Corner, Curry, Dora, Northside and Oak Grove.
Class 4A, Region 7: Brooks, Central, Deshler, Rogers and Wilson join East Lawrence, West Limestone and West Morgan.
Class 3A, Region 8: Colbert County, Colbert Heights, Lauderdale County, Mars Hill and Phil Campbell join with Clements and Elkmont.
Class 2A, Region 8: Hatton, Lexington, Red Bay, Sheffield and Tharptown join with Falkville, Lindsay Lane and Tanner.
Class 1A, Region 8: Cherokee, Hackleburg, Phillips, R.A. Hubbard, Shoals Christian, Vina and Waterloo join with Addison and Meek.
