The AHSAA championships return to Birmingham this season, though they'll be played in a new stadium.
Protective Stadium opens this season and will also host UAB home games.
The AHSAA championships are Dec. 1-3.
The $200 million stadium is on the east side of the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center and will have a capacity of 45,000 fans.
The AHSAA announced in November 2019 that Protective Stadium would join its football championship rotation.
Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium and Tuscaloosa's Bryant-Denny Stadium alternated as hosts from 2009-20.
Birmingham's historic Legion Field was the championship site from 1996-2008. Legion Field also hosted the title game for the AHSAA's largest classification from 1971-1995.
In 2019 at Auburn, the AHSAA announced a three-day attendance of 51,651. Last year at Tuscaloosa, the total attendance was 42,301.
