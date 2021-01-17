No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
Ohio State;7;10;7;0;—;24
Alabama;7;28;10;7;—;52
--
First quarter
UA—Harris 1 run (Reichard kick), 8:07.
OSU—Teague 8 run (Seibert kick), 4:55.
Second quarter
UA—D. Smith 5 pass from M. Jones (Reichard kick), 14:53.
OSU—Teague 4 run (Seibert kick), 11:43.
UA—Harris 26 pass from Jones (Reichard kick), 9:00.
OSU—FG Seibert 23, 5:21.
UA—D. Smith 5 pass from M. Jones (Reichard kick), 3:19.
UA—D. Smith 42 pass from M. Jones (Reichard kick), 1:48.
Third quarter
UA—FG Reichard 20, 7:47.
OSU—Wilson 20 pass from Fields (Seibert kick), 6:45.
UA—Bolden 5 pass from M. Jones (Reichard kick), 2:52.
Fourth quarter
UA—Harris 1 run (Reichard kick), 13:15.
———
;OSU;UA
First downs;19;33
Rushes-yards;29-147;38-157
Passing;194;464
Comp-Att-Int;17-33-0;36-45-0
Return Yards;3;31
Punts-Avg.;5-42.8;2-38.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;4-29;6-44
Time of Possession;22:34;37:26
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Ohio State, Fields 6-67, Teague 15-65, Crowley 6-14, Sermon 1-2, team 1-(minus 1). Alabama, Harris 22-79, Robinson 10-69, M. Jones 4-11, team 2-(minus 2).
PASSING—Ohio State, Fields 17-33-0-194. Alabama, M. Jones 36-45-0-464.
RECEIVING—Ohio State, Olave 8-69, Wilson 3-50, Smith-Njigba 2-20, Ruckert 1-36, J. Wiliams 1-14, Crowley 1-4, Teague 1-1. Alabama, D. Smith 12-215, Metchie 8-81, Harris 7-79, Waddle 3-34, Bolden 3-16, Billingsley 2-27, X. Williams 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
