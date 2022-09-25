BIRMINGHAM — Alabama military veterans and POWs Andy Tai Huynh and Alex Drueke nervously smiled as they descended down an escalator at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and into the arms of their loved ones on Saturday.
Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, and Drueke, 40, of Tuscaloosa, were reported captured in June after being involved in a firefight in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border and were held in the Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine. They were released Wednesday as part of a prisoner exchange officials say was mediated by Saudi Arabia.
The two had traveled to Ukraine separately to assist in defending the country against Russia, and they bonded there over their shared home state.
They declined to say much to the press Saturday other than that they were glad to be home. The veterans were escorted down the escalator and into a car outside where Drueke’s uncle was waiting to drive them home. Joy Black, Huynh’s fiancée, Joy’s mother Darla, Drueke’s mother Lois “Bunny” Drueke and his aunt Dianna Shaw were there to meet the two men.
Darla Black said she struggled to believe Huynh was back home.
“I had to get my hands on him to actually believe it. I’m just overwhelmed with gratitude. We got our miracle,” Black said.
Both Huynh and Drueke left for Ukraine in April, and Darla Black and Shaw said that since then the women have formed a connection with Ukrainian-Americans they will always cherish.
“There is a much larger Ukrainian-American population in (Alabama) than I imagined, and they’re amazing,” Shaw said. “These people are resilient and strong and they love America and Ukraine equally. They need our support.”
Darla Black, quoting Founding Father Patrick Henry, said she sees echoes of American patriotism in the Ukrainians' resistance to the Russian invasion.
“'Give me liberty or give me death,'” Black said. “(Ukrainians) are fighting to the death for their freedom.”
Drueke's aunt described their arrival as surreal.
"I always imagined this day. I always held not just hope but belief in this day. But I thought it was going to be two or three years from now at best,” Shaw said.
“For this to come about in three months is, just, unimaginable to me," she said. “Even though I’m living it, it feels unimaginable, and I don’t want people to forget all the Ukrainians who are still being held.”
Huynh looked noticeably thinner than before he left in April, and Drueke had some marks on his forehead that Shaw said were the result of him being blindfolded for 17 hours while in captivity. She said both men were severely dehydrated at the time of their release.
Shaw and Darla Black said they have sent Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a letter, thanking him for his efforts in the veterans' release.
“He said he would fight for them and get them back, and he kept his promise,” Black said of Zelenskyy. “Alex and Andy had Ukraine’s back, and Ukraine has their back.”
Shaw told reporters Saturday before the veterans arrived at the airport that they had been told to expect some big news last Wednesday but said they had no clue what it could be.
“They didn’t know if it was going to be a prisoner exchange or an execution squad,” Shaw said.
Black said if Huynh feels like it, she and Joy are going to take him to church with them Sunday. Shaw said Drueke is looking forward to seeing his pet mastiff.
Black said both families are grateful for the veterans' return but will not forget those still fighting in Ukraine.
“We’re in this until the war is over,” Black said. “We are cheering our hearts out for Ukraine.”
