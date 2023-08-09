Alon Adams Jr. Aug 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FLORENCE — Alon Gale Adams, Jr., 57, passed away August 5, 2023. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDecatur woman arrested for possession of fentanyl, meth13 arrested in Morgan County for fentanyl trafficking in last monthCoroner: Moulton mother called 911 after shooting sonMoulton mother arrested in shooting death of 7-year-old sonAthens man charged with murder after woman's overdoseWest Morgan's Jalen Fletcher poised for stellar senior seasonDecatur’s McClain earns All-American honorsDecatur teacher finds joy running her goat yoga businessSailboaters ask city to save slips at Riverwalk MarinaDecatur City Schools students and teachers start a new year Images Videos CommentedBiden has decided to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama, officials tell AP (3)Decatur man injured by police found not guilty of obstruction (2)3rd Friday canceled for July; organizer cites concerns over unruly youths at event (2)EDITORIAL: Supreme Court needs to regain public confidence (1)Coroner: Moulton mother called 911 after shooting son (1)Families in limbo after Hartselle funeral home unexpectedly closes (1)Average long-term US mortgage rate surged to nearly 7% this week to highest level since November (1)Cal Thomas: The Founders warned us (1)Alabama Republicans reject call for 2nd majority Black district, despite Supreme Court ruling (1)Police cast doubt on Carlee Russell's kidnapping claim after reporting toddler on an Alabama highway (1)No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says (1)Sailboaters ask city to save slips at Riverwalk Marina (1)Gas prices continue to rise, but relief may be in sight (1)EDITORIAL: Medical marijuana off to rocky start in Alabama (1)Chatterbox: West Morgan High 1973 class celebrates 50 years (1)Waymon Fulton 'Bull' Terry Sr. (1)13 arrested in Morgan County for fentanyl trafficking in last month (1)EDITORIAL: Politics derails Space Command move (1)Cal Thomas: Shame on us (1)Kay E. Stoudnour (1)Cannabis commission chairman resigns amid lawsuit (1)A Super Opportunity: Decatur's Pat Underwood to tour internationally with Marvel Universe Live (1)EDITORIAL: Tuberville's antics leave Marines without leader (1) Online Poll Do you approve replacing T.C. Almon Recreation Center with indoor tennis courts? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.