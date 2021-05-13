It’s rare for any city government to pass an ordinance that is a complete success, but the Decatur City Council did just that in 2019 when it revamped its ambulance ordinance.
The new ordinance did not change the fundamental requirements of the one that preceded it. Those basic requirements are that any ambulance certified to operate in Decatur must respond within eight minutes on 90% of emergency calls within the city limits and within 12 minutes on 90% of calls in the police jurisdiction.
Under the old ordinance, the city’s sole ambulance service routinely flouted these basic requirements. Having enough staffed ambulances to meet the response time requirements is expensive and placing them in locations that allow for a quick response to all sections of the city is inconvenient. Healthcare Investment Group, doing business as First Response, had no financial incentive to take the steps necessary to consistently meet the old ordinance’s response time requirements because that ordinance had no meaningful enforcement mechanism.
After years of debate tinged with threats of lawsuits from First Response, the City Council in 2019 finally passed an ordinance with teeth. The new ordinance imposes specific financial penalties if First Response fails to meet the response time requirements. Failure to meet those requirements over a three-month period results in a $10,000 fine. Failure to meet it in a second consecutive quarter results in a $20,000 fine. A parallel point system also permits the city to terminate an ambulance service’s certificate to operate in the event of repeated violations.
First Response griped constantly about the new ordinance, repeatedly threatened litigation and then did something that likely surprised even the most optimistic council members. It began complying with the ordinance. For the first time since a brief period ending in 2014 when First Response had competition, the company has made the investments necessary to meet the required response times.
The constant bickering that has been the hallmark of First Response’s presence in the city tends to obscure an important fact. It’s one that former council member Paige Bibbee articulated in 2019, shortly before the current ordinance was passed.
“We’re talking about people’s lives now. We’re not talking about a gravel contract,” she said. “We’re talking about living and dying, and that’s a very different discussion.”
Bowing to the constant pressure from First Response, the Ambulance Regulatory Board on Tuesday recommended a relaxation of the core requirement of both the current and previous ordinances. Rather than requiring that an ambulance arrive at the scene of 90% of emergency calls within eight minutes, it recommended that the City Council amend the ordinance to set a nine-minute response time. In the police jurisdiction it proposed extending the response time requirement from 12 to 13 minutes. It also proposed cutting in half the fines for failure to meet these requirements.
These changes, if adopted by the City Council, will increase First Response’s profit margins. They also could cost lives. Balancing lives against money is sometimes necessary, but in this instance First Response has demonstrated that it can meet the eight- and 12-minute requirements.
While some tweaks to the ambulance ordinance may be prudent, they should be made cautiously and certainly should not be designed to slow response times. The ambulance ordinance has been a success.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
