On a fall night in 2019, tragedy struck that gripped Alabamians across our state — 19-year-old Southern Union Community College student, Aniah Blanchard, was kidnapped and killed.
What adds to the tragedy is that the alleged perpetrator of this crime was a violent criminal who was at the time awaiting trial for multiple counts of attempted murder, in addition to an already distressing rap sheet. Long story short, Aniah’s killer should have been in jail, not on our streets and in our communities. And because he was not locked up, this senseless, violent crime occurred, and a young teenage woman lost her life.
This crime struck at the heart of countless Alabamians across our state, but the proud people of our state were simply not willing to let it go. In 2021, a bill was introduced in the Alabama Legislature that would put a constitutional amendment on the 2022 ballot called Aniah’s Law.
At the time of Aniah’s kidnapping, under Alabama law, unless a suspect was convicted of capital murder or deemed a flight risk, Alabama judges had no choice but to grant bond to individuals charged with crimes — no matter how heinous in nature — and release them back onto our streets and into our communities while they await trial, as was the case with Aniah’s alleged killer.
Aniah’s Law gives judges the option to deny bail to individuals charged with capital murder, murder, kidnapping in the first degree, rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, sexual torture, domestic violence in the first degree, human trafficking in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, arson in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, terrorism when the specified offense is a Class A felony other than murder, and aggravated child abuse of a child under the age of 6.
Impact
After the Legislature passed this bill unanimously, the Alabama Big 10 Mayors, a group I serve on which consists of the mayors of the state’s 10 biggest cities, took up the charge and made it our top priority to urge Alabama voters to support this amendment in the November election.
And in the November 2022 election, Alabamians made their voices heard and the Aniah’s Law constitutional amendment was overwhelmingly accepted.
Following the successful enactment of Aniah’s Law, it’s already having an impact.
Just last week, the Decatur Police Department arrested a man, named Riley Herbert Willis III, and charged him with intentionally setting his wife on fire, causing severe injuries which she is currently recovering from at UAB Hospital.
It is hard to wrap your mind around how a person could do something like this. It is equally hard to wrap your mind around how someone who commits a crime this heinous could be released back into society on bail while they await trial.
Fortunately, thanks to Aniah’s Law, the latter is not something that the residents of Decatur and the citizens of Alabama in general will have to worry about. Willis had his bond revoked by a judge and will spend the rest of his time awaiting trial behind bars.
I again thank the Alabama Legislature for passing this bill, the Alabama Big 10 Mayors for fighting for its adoption, and the Alabama people for voting to enact this critical public safety measure into law. Our state is a safer place because of Aniah’s Law, as we have seen in Decatur.
