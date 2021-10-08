ANNISTON — Anneli Valtonen Dotson, former Southern Baptist missionary to Zimbabwe and Namibia, died Monday, October 4, 2021. She was 92.
Anneli was born in Uusikaupunki, Finland where, as a child, she felt a call on her life for missions. She went on to become a Deaconess in the Lutheran Church, as well as a registered nurse and a midwife. In 1960, she boarded a ship and headed to her first missionary posting to Namibia in the Kalahari Desert.
A few years later, she married Clyde Dotson and joined him in his Baptist missionary work in Rhodesia (Zimbabwe). During her missionary career, Anneli served alongside her husband, ministering to the native people through medical clinics and evangelism. She was fluent in multiple languages and served tirelessly to show the love of Christ to the people of Rhodesia.
Although Anneli had to leave the mission field in 1971, she never relinquished her missionary calling. She actively promoted missions in both Finland and the U.S. and faithfully spoke about Jesus wherever she went. She had a passionate desire for everyone to know the love of Christ.
While Anneli will be missed on earth, we know that many will stand before the throne of the Lamb one day because of her great witness throughout her years of ministry on three separate continents. May others show the faithfulness and obedience that Anneli so faithfully lived.
Anneli was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clyde Dotson; stepdaughters, Lolete D. Little and Margaret D. Church; and stepson, John Dotson. She is survived by stepdaughters, Ruth Beeler of Cleveland, TN, Betty Messick of Atlanta, GA, Grace Webster of Forest City, NC, and Joy Potter of Woodstock, GA; niece, Raija Reittamo of Finland; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Pell City, AL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Anneli’s passion for missions by donating to Lottie Moon International Missions (https://www.imb.org/generosity/give-now/>:online option@IMB.org) or by mail to the First Baptist Church of Pell City, 2309 2nd Avenue North, Pell City, AL 35125; designate “Lottie Moon” and “In Memoriam of Anneli Dotson.”
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.