Marvin Beckham, 2 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home
Katie Boddie, 11 a.m., Peters Cemetery, Florence
Jamie Burks, 1 p.m., Lone Cedar Church of Christ
Ioda Ford, 12 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens
Michael Green, 7 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home
Gwen McCain, 1 p.m., Nebo Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Ruth Nolen, 1 p.m., Midway Memorial Gardens
Betty Jo Richardson, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Norma Summerford, 3 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home
