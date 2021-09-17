Kingsport (Tennessee) Times about 1 in 4 children being food insecure
Second Harvest, the only food bank in Northeast Tennessee, distributes nourishment, lots of it, to a whole lot of pantries which feed the hungry directly.
In all of 2020, Second Harvest gave out 12.1 million pounds of food. Since March of last year, it has given out more than 14 million pounds of food, surpassing the amount distributed in all of 2019. It amounts to more than 8 million meals, feeding the hungry in an eight-county region of Northeast Tennessee composed of Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi counties.
That’s because on average, 16% of people living in those counties are food insecure, not knowing where their next meal will come from. They include 1 in 4 children in the region.
September is Hunger Action Month, when those who can are asked to give to those in need. That includes local organizations which provide direct food service to the hungry, but feeding them all is Second Harvest, which is asking for your help under this year’s theme: “Food shouldn’t be an impossible choice!”
“September is always very important to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and very important to all the other food banks in the national Feeding America network,” said Rhonda Chafin, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee executive director.
“During this month we will work to inspire people to take action and raise awareness.”
Chafin said the number of individuals and families in our region who don’t have enough food rose during the pandemic, has since decreased some, but is expected to rise again.
“Before COVID, we were serving on average 40,000 to 45,000 individuals a month. That number increased to 55,000 individuals. We’ve seen that number drop, but now we anticipate that number will increase again because children are at home. We know many children are at home right now isolating,” Chafin said.
“We hope you will take time that day to do something that will inspire, that you will hopefully get your neighbors and your community mobilized to help those that are hungry,” Chafin said, adding that in 2019, the most recent year of data available from Feeding America, the eight-county region of Northeast Tennessee had 81,000 people who were food insecure.
“That number continues to climb,” Chafin said. “We need to mobilize every member of our communities to get involved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.