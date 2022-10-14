Dothan Eagle on all eyes on Alabama
An Alabama lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court could have a far-reaching effect on voting rights both in the state of Alabama and across the nation.
At issue is Alabama’s congressional redistricting, which was challenged to force the state to create another Black-majority district before the November election. The high court blocked a lower court ruling in February in a 5-4 vote, clearing the way for existing districts to be used in the November general election.
Last week, justices heard two hours of arguments in the case that seeks to establish a second Black-majority district among Alabama’s seven congressional districts.
About 27% of Alabama residents are Black; one majority-Black voting district would comprise just over 14% of residents.
A Supreme Court ruling in the case, Merrill v. Milligan, is expected next summer. However, the case will be closely watched by state officials across the nation.
Alabama maintains that it should be allowed to take a race-neutral approach to redistricting, while plaintiffs maintain that redistricting should conform to 40 years of precedent under the Voting Rights Act. It’s likely that the resulting opinion will split along ideological lines on the court and leave both sides less than thrilled with the outcome, which may well be the mark of effective compromise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.