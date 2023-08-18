The News Courier, Athens, on legacy admissions undercut dreams of college
Some say your college years are some of the best years of your life.
That can certainly be true, but only for those who are able to — or choose to — go to college. And even among that group, it’s becoming increasingly questionable whether the juice is worth the squeeze.
Dreams of attending a four-year university drive the decisions of millions of students, parents and teachers. But recent trends have shown just how many strings can be attached to those dreams.
The Supreme Court’s recent decision to get rid of affirmative action when it comes to college admissions drew criticism from many corners. It also shone a brighter light on a facet of the college system that may have outlived its usefulness: legacy admissions.
Generally speaking, legacy admissions refer to an increase of a student’s odds at being accepted to a school based on their relation to others who previously attended that school.
However, simply having a relative that went to a certain college by no means guarantees admission to that school. A student still needs to have good grades, extracurricular activities and everything else colleges are looking for.
Instead, some have likened legacy admissions to a Disney FastPass: You’re going to the same destination and paying for the same thing; it simply provides an extra boost.
But this extra boost is under the microscope more than ever due to decisions like the Supreme Court’s. Those who oppose legacy admissions see them as harmful to the diversity of college campuses as a large percentage of those who come from college-educated families are white.
Harvard University in particular has been the subject of some of these accusations.
Lawyers for Civil Rights, a civil rights nonprofit group in Boston, is challenging Harvard’s legacy admissions, saying they create an unfair admissions situation. A recent report found that 43% of the school’s white students were on some type of legacy admittance.
Legacy admissions aren’t the only part of the college process that have come under fire. Some have resorted to out-and-out criminality to earn spots at the nation’s best schools.
The most famous example was the college admissions scandal of 2019, known as Operation Varsity Blues. Dozens of parents of college applicants paid millions of dollars to have entrance exam scores inflated and college officials bribed on behalf of their children.
While this is an extreme case, it goes to show how far some people are willing to go to ensure their families are represented at the most prestigious schools.
All of this has brought up the question of whether attending college is even worth it anymore.
A survey conducted by the Wall Street Journal and the University of Chicago found that faith in college education has plummeted in recent years: Roughly 56% of Americans no longer believe a four-year degree is worth the financial burden.
The increasing cost of attendance and the diminishing returns in job security for even those with a bachelor’s degree has done much to influence this change in attitude.
That isn’t to say that college degrees have all of a sudden become worthless. By and large, those who hold bachelor’s degrees earn more than those with just a high school diploma. Additionally, the higher the level of education one attains, the larger the average salary.
Unfortunately, the barriers to achieving that type of education are more daunting than ever from a financial perspective and policies like legacy admissions only serve to discourage those who are on the fence about attending college in the first place.
Nepotism should never trump merit when it comes to education, and it’s time for the college admissions process to better reflect that.
