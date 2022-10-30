Arkansas 41, Auburn 27

Arkansas;7;10;14;10;—;41

Auburn;3;10;0;14;—;27

--

First quarter

AU—FG Carlson 46, 5:55.

ARK—Jefferson 1 run (Little kick), 3:10.

Second quarter

ARK—Jefferson 13 run (Little kick), 10:27.

AU—Bigsby 41 run (Carlson kick), 3:43.

ARK—FG Little 27, 2:25.

AU—FG Carlson 24, 0:03.

Third quarter

ARK—Haselwood 11 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 6:02.

ARK—Dubinion 2 run (Little kick), 0:44.

Fourth quarter

ARK—Dubinion 2 run (Little kick), 7:35.

AU—Brown 9 pass from Ashford (Carlson kick), 5:28.

ARK—FG Little 37, 1:55.

AU—Hunter 1 run (Carlson kick), 0:04.

———

;ARK;AU

First downs;23;20

Rushes-yards;48-286;38-183

Passing;234;285

Comp-Att-Int;16-24-0;24-33-0

Return Yards;0;0

Punts-Avg.;3-43.0;5-41.2

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;10-53;7-55

Time of Possession;29:50;30:10

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Arkansas, Sanders 16-171, Jefferson 10-45, Green 10-25, K. Jackson 1-19, Dubinion 5-11, Sategna 1-10, Jointer 3-9, Hornsby 1-0, team 1-(minus 4). Auburn, Ashford 19-87, Bigsby 11-63, Hunter 6-18, Alston 2-15.

PASSING—Arkansas, Jefferson 16-24-0-234. Auburn, Ashford 24-33-0-285.

RECEIVING—Arkansas, Haselwood 6-61, Landers 5-115, Stephens 2-11, Thompson 2-29, K. Jackson 5-7, Sanders 1-6, Henry 1-5, Knox 2-0. Auburn, Bigsby 6-37, Brown 4-83, Hunter 4-12, J. Johnson 6-64, S. Jackson 3-29, Moore 3-28, Shenker 2-24, Worsham 1-8, Fair 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Auburn, Carlson 46; Carlson 52 (blocked).

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.