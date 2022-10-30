Arkansas 41, Auburn 27
Arkansas;7;10;14;10;—;41
Auburn;3;10;0;14;—;27
--
First quarter
AU—FG Carlson 46, 5:55.
ARK—Jefferson 1 run (Little kick), 3:10.
Second quarter
ARK—Jefferson 13 run (Little kick), 10:27.
AU—Bigsby 41 run (Carlson kick), 3:43.
ARK—FG Little 27, 2:25.
AU—FG Carlson 24, 0:03.
Third quarter
ARK—Haselwood 11 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 6:02.
ARK—Dubinion 2 run (Little kick), 0:44.
Fourth quarter
ARK—Dubinion 2 run (Little kick), 7:35.
AU—Brown 9 pass from Ashford (Carlson kick), 5:28.
ARK—FG Little 37, 1:55.
AU—Hunter 1 run (Carlson kick), 0:04.
———
;ARK;AU
First downs;23;20
Rushes-yards;48-286;38-183
Passing;234;285
Comp-Att-Int;16-24-0;24-33-0
Return Yards;0;0
Punts-Avg.;3-43.0;5-41.2
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;10-53;7-55
Time of Possession;29:50;30:10
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Arkansas, Sanders 16-171, Jefferson 10-45, Green 10-25, K. Jackson 1-19, Dubinion 5-11, Sategna 1-10, Jointer 3-9, Hornsby 1-0, team 1-(minus 4). Auburn, Ashford 19-87, Bigsby 11-63, Hunter 6-18, Alston 2-15.
PASSING—Arkansas, Jefferson 16-24-0-234. Auburn, Ashford 24-33-0-285.
RECEIVING—Arkansas, Haselwood 6-61, Landers 5-115, Stephens 2-11, Thompson 2-29, K. Jackson 5-7, Sanders 1-6, Henry 1-5, Knox 2-0. Auburn, Bigsby 6-37, Brown 4-83, Hunter 4-12, J. Johnson 6-64, S. Jackson 3-29, Moore 3-28, Shenker 2-24, Worsham 1-8, Fair 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Auburn, Carlson 46; Carlson 52 (blocked).
