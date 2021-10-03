Auburn 24, LSU 19
Auburn;0;10;0;14;—;24
LSU;7;6;6;0;—;19
--
First quarter
LSU—Boutte 31 pass from M. Johnson (York kick), 6:33.
Second quarter
LSU—FG York 33, 13:35.
LSU—FG York 26, 8:38.
AU—Fromm 24 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 4:53.
AU—FG Carlson 49, 0:14.
Third quarter
LSU—FG York 22, 11:00.
LSU—FG York 51, 3:26.
Fourth quarter
AU—Nix 5 run (Carlson kick), 14:16.
AU—Hunter 1 run (Carlson kick), 3:11.
———
;AU;LSU
First downs;24;19
Rushes-yards;29-178;24-29
Passing;255;325
Comp-Att-Int;23-47-0;26-46-1
Return Yards;19;17
Punts-Avg.;3-39.7;4-40.8
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-0
Penalties-Yards;5-55;6-50
Time of Possession;28:46;31;14
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Auburn, Hunter 6-80, Nix 12-74, Bigsby 9-27, team 2-(minus 3). LSU, Kiner 5-22, Davis-Price 5-18, M. Johnson 9-6, Goodwin 2-4, J. Williams 1-2, team 2-(minus 23).
PASSING—Auburn, Nix 23-44-0-255, Finley 0-3-0-0. LSU, M. Johnson 26-46-1-325.
RECEIVING—Auburn, Robertson 6-60, Shivers 5-38, Shenker 4-67, Fromm 3-40, Hudson 1-20, Hunter 1-10, S. Jackson 1-7, Capers 1-7, Bigsby 1-6. LSU, Bech 7-84, Boutte 6-127, B. Thomas 5-32, Nabers 2-30, Jenkins 2-20, Smith 1-10, Davis-Price 1-9, Palmer 1-7, Kiner 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Auburn, Carlson 51, Carlson 52 blocked.
