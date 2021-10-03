Auburn 24, LSU 19

Auburn;0;10;0;14;—;24

LSU;7;6;6;0;—;19

--

First quarter

LSU—Boutte 31 pass from M. Johnson (York kick), 6:33.

Second quarter

LSU—FG York 33, 13:35.

LSU—FG York 26, 8:38.

AU—Fromm 24 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 4:53.

AU—FG Carlson 49, 0:14.

Third quarter

LSU—FG York 22, 11:00.

LSU—FG York 51, 3:26.

Fourth quarter

AU—Nix 5 run (Carlson kick), 14:16.

AU—Hunter 1 run (Carlson kick), 3:11.

———

;AU;LSU

First downs;24;19

Rushes-yards;29-178;24-29

Passing;255;325

Comp-Att-Int;23-47-0;26-46-1

Return Yards;19;17

Punts-Avg.;3-39.7;4-40.8

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-0

Penalties-Yards;5-55;6-50

Time of Possession;28:46;31;14

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Auburn, Hunter 6-80, Nix 12-74, Bigsby 9-27, team 2-(minus 3). LSU, Kiner 5-22, Davis-Price 5-18, M. Johnson 9-6, Goodwin 2-4, J. Williams 1-2, team 2-(minus 23).

PASSING—Auburn, Nix 23-44-0-255, Finley 0-3-0-0. LSU, M. Johnson 26-46-1-325.

RECEIVING—Auburn, Robertson 6-60, Shivers 5-38, Shenker 4-67, Fromm 3-40, Hudson 1-20, Hunter 1-10, S. Jackson 1-7, Capers 1-7, Bigsby 1-6. LSU, Bech 7-84, Boutte 6-127, B. Thomas 5-32, Nabers 2-30, Jenkins 2-20, Smith 1-10, Davis-Price 1-9, Palmer 1-7, Kiner 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Auburn, Carlson 51, Carlson 52 blocked.

