Auburn 31, Ole Miss 20
Ole Miss;3;14;3;0;—;20
Auburn;14;14;0;3;—;31
First quarter
AU—Nix 11 run (Carlson kick), 10:11.
OM—FG Costa 29, 6:31.
AU—Bigsby 1 run (Carlson kick), 1:49.
Second quarter
OM—Conner 13 run (Costa kick), 8:19.
AU—Nix 7 run (Carlson kick), 6:20.
OM—Corral 11 run (Carlson kick), 2:42.
AU—Hunter 9 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 0:11.
Third quarter
OM—FG Costa 49, 6:31.
Fourth quarter
AU—FG Carlson 28, 10:52.
;OM;AU
First downs;26;30
Rushes-yards;39-157;46-207
Passing;307;276
Comp-Att-Int;26-42-1;22-31-0
Return Yards;41;138
Punts-Avg.;3-44.3;3-56.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;4-2
Penalties-Yards;7-57;6-40
Time of Possession;26:35;33:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Ole Miss, Parrish 12-57, Conner 10-47, Corral 10-45, Drummond 1-8, Ealy 3-1, Altmyer 3-(minus 1). Auburn, Bigsby 23-140, Hunter 12-38, Nix 8-30, Shivers 1-3, team (2-(minus 4).
PASSING—Ole Miss, Corral 21-37-1-289, Altmyer 5-5-0-18. Auburn, Nix 22-30-0-276, team 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Ole Miss, Pearson 7-135, Kelly 7-81, Drummond 4-39, Plumlee 2-16, Battle 2-4, D. Jackson 1-25, Parrish 1-15, Umana 1-(minus 1), Ealy 1-(minus 7). Auburn, Hudson 6-79, Robertson 3-55, S. Jackson 3-33, Shivers 2-23, Deal 2-18, Bigsby 2-10, Fromm 1-31, Capers 1-13, Hunter 1-9, Shenker 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Auburn, Carlson 43.
