Auburn 31, Ole Miss 20

Ole Miss;3;14;3;0;—;20

Auburn;14;14;0;3;—;31

--

First quarter

AU—Nix 11 run (Carlson kick), 10:11.

OM—FG Costa 29, 6:31.

AU—Bigsby 1 run (Carlson kick), 1:49.

Second quarter

OM—Conner 13 run (Costa kick), 8:19.

AU—Nix 7 run (Carlson kick), 6:20.

OM—Corral 11 run (Carlson kick), 2:42.

AU—Hunter 9 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 0:11.

Third quarter

OM—FG Costa 49, 6:31.

Fourth quarter

AU—FG Carlson 28, 10:52.

———

;OM;AU

First downs;26;30

Rushes-yards;39-157;46-207

Passing;307;276

Comp-Att-Int;26-42-1;22-31-0

Return Yards;41;138

Punts-Avg.;3-44.3;3-56.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;4-2

Penalties-Yards;7-57;6-40

Time of Possession;26:35;33:25

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Ole Miss, Parrish 12-57, Conner 10-47, Corral 10-45, Drummond 1-8, Ealy 3-1, Altmyer 3-(minus 1). Auburn, Bigsby 23-140, Hunter 12-38, Nix 8-30, Shivers 1-3, team (2-(minus 4).

PASSING—Ole Miss, Corral 21-37-1-289, Altmyer 5-5-0-18. Auburn, Nix 22-30-0-276, team 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Ole Miss, Pearson 7-135, Kelly 7-81, Drummond 4-39, Plumlee 2-16, Battle 2-4, D. Jackson 1-25, Parrish 1-15, Umana 1-(minus 1), Ealy 1-(minus 7). Auburn, Hudson 6-79, Robertson 3-55, S. Jackson 3-33, Shivers 2-23, Deal 2-18, Bigsby 2-10, Fromm 1-31, Capers 1-13, Hunter 1-9, Shenker 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Auburn, Carlson 43.

