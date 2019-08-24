Scott Andrews, 11 a.m., First Church of the Nazarene, Sheffield
William Bolton, 2 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay
John Brewer II, 2-4 visitation, Spry-Williams, Florence
Michael Crosby Jr., 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Billy Harrell, 11 a.m., Forest Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Tishomingo
Jimmy Hill, 11 a.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Albert Kelley, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Raymond Kerby, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Patsy King, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Michael Morrow, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
Howard Robinson, noon, Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Dorothy Wallace, noon, Green River Tabernacle Church, Waynesboro
Jack Williams, noon, First Missionary Baptist Church, Russellville
Penny Wood, noon, Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence
