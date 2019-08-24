Scott Andrews, 11 a.m., First Church of the Nazarene, Sheffield

William Bolton, 2 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay

John Brewer II, 2-4 visitation, Spry-Williams, Florence

Michael Crosby Jr., 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Billy Harrell, 11 a.m., Forest Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Tishomingo

Jimmy Hill, 11 a.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

Albert Kelley, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Raymond Kerby, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Patsy King, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Michael Morrow, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Howard Robinson, noon, Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church

Dorothy Wallace, noon, Green River Tabernacle Church, Waynesboro

Jack Williams, noon, First Missionary Baptist Church, Russellville

Penny Wood, noon, Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

