RICHMOND, Ky. — Terrell Bailey looked like many of his defensive teammates after Saturday’s game at Eastern Kentucky — worn, frustrated, disappointed.
The North Alabama defensive back also echoed a talking point that has become a common theme for the Lions as he worked on taking off the tape from his wrists and ankles.
“We’ve just been trying to keep everybody positive and trying to keep everybody on the same page,” Bailey said. “We’re having a rough season and we’re just trying to finish strong at this point.”
It’s the last five weeks that have been rough. While UNA’s offense and special teams have had their own share of problems, it’s the defense that has woefully underperformed. And there has been little improvement.
The Lions, who have lost five straight, have been gashed for both points and yards. UNA has surrendered 40 or more points in each of those games. It’s given up nearly 450 yards in each, too. There have been communication breakdowns, blown assignments and missed tackles.
Saturday’s 56-53 loss at Eastern Kentucky only highlighted those issues. Led by quarterback Parker McKinney, the Colonels did what they pleased, when they pleased. They scored on eight of their 11 possessions, the final of which led to the go-ahead score with eight seconds remaining in the game. All but one of their drives required less than 3½ minutes. Eastern Kentucky was 8-for-11 on third down.
It was also the first time this season the Lions hadn’t forced a turnover. Worst, it was the first time in 44 games as a program UNA (1-6, 0-3 ASUN) has scored 50 points and lost.
“We’ve gone backwards defensively,” said coach Chris Willis, whose defense opened the season with back-to-back 17-point performances. “Some of that is personnel. We’re trying to piece some guys in there. Some of it is you just got to make plays. We’re not doing that. (Defensive coordinator Steadman) Campbell and the coaches are trying different schemes to help out.”
UNA’s defense hasn't done much overall. The Lions rank among the lowest in the FCS in several categories. They’re 104 out of 123 in total defense (442.6 yards per game), 106th in scoring (37.3 points per game), 117th in the red zone (opponents have converted 35 of their 38 opportunities into points or 92.1%), 112th in sacks (7) and 79th on third downs (42.9%).
During UNA’s five-game skid, that third-down percentage raised to 51.4. Overall, the unit is giving up six yards a play.
“You get in spurts,” Willis said of the defense. “It’s not just the secondary. We’re not getting any pressure on the quarterback. We’re not getting any sacks up front. Some of the throws Eastern Kentucky was hitting were over the middle. That’s the linebackers. It’s so easy when a team throws a touchdown for a person to think it’s just the secondary. They drop a pass off to the back, that’s linebackers. If there’s a peel call, that’s the defensive end.
“… You look at some of the plays (Eastern Kentucky) hit, it’s a combination of everything.”
Safety Kyree Fields believes if players handle the responsibilities assigned to them, plays will be made. Simple as that. The Lions have forced 11 turnovers, recording at least one in the first six games.
But he also said it doesn’t do any good to start getting down on one another, not with games at Central Arkansas, against Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech and at Memphis still to go.
“All we can do is stay confident,” Fields said. “We know how good we are when we play together. Most of the touchdowns in the first half (at Eastern Kentucky) were miscommunications, people forgetting who they had. We just got to stay confident to finish the season.”
Fixing those mistakes would go a long way. If they can is another matter.
“I feel like this week we need to come to practice and practice a little harder,” Bailey said. “Seniors got to be on everybody. If we make it happen in practice, we need to translate that to the game.”
