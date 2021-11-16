TUSCALOOSA — Alabama running back Roydell Williams will need knee surgery, coach Nick Saban said Monday.
Meanwhile, freshman punt returner JoJo Earle does not need surgery but "will probably be out for a little bit of time as well," Saban said.
Williams and Earle both suffered injuries in the New Mexico State game and did not return.
The Crimson Tide (9-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference), up to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press poll, hosts Arkansas (7-3, 3-3) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS.
"Those two guys are probably not going to be able to play — Roydell for a while, JoJo for maybe a week or two," Saban said.
Williams suffered the knee injury right before halftime last weekend. He immediately grabbed his knee after being tackled.
Williams is the Crimson Tide's second-leading rusher with 284 yards on 48 carries.
Alabama was already thin at running back. Jase McClellan was lost for the season with a knee injury he suffered in the Ole Miss game. He was the primary backup to Brian Robinson Jr. Meanwhile, five-star freshman Camar Wheaton hasn't been healthy enough to participate this season.
The loss of McClellan in early October left Alabama with three healthy scholarship running backs in Robinson, Williams and Trey Sanders. Now, with the loss of Williams, Alabama only has two.
Sanders, who has returned to the field this season after he suffered injuries in a car accident in November 2020, becomes the No. 2 back. He scored his second rushing touchdown of the season against New Mexico State.
"He's got a great opportunity," Saban said. "I thought he played well in the game. It was good to get him some touches in the game."
After the McClellan injury, Alabama began developing some emergency options at the position. Some of those options had a chance to play at running back this past week in Christian Leary and Demouy Kennedy. Leary is a receiver and Kennedy is a linebacker on the roster.
Leary had three carries for 22 yards while Kennedy had seven carries for 16 yards against New Mexico State.
Meanwhile, Slade Bolden filled in for Earle at punt returner once the freshman left the game in the first half.
Earle appeared not to be putting much weight on his left leg when he went to the medical tent in the first quarter. He was carted to the locker room and sat in the front passenger seat of the cart.
Bolden has returned nine punts this season for an average of almost 11 yards. Earle has returned 14 punts for an average of almost 7 yards.
