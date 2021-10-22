CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Brodie Montgomery ran for four touchdowns to lead Central to a 42-28 win over Deshler on Friday and help the Wildcats earn a playoff spot.
Montgomery scored on runs of 42, 21, 34, and 43 yards and had 192 yards on 13 carries.
"We knew that we had to come in and execute our gameplan," Montgomery said. "Everyone position on the field did that tonight. The offensive line played great. I couldn't do anything without my offensive line."
Central (7-3, 4-3) was guaranteed a playoff spot with a win. With Rogers beating West Morgan, Central will be the third seed, and Rogers will be the fourth seed in Class 4A, Region 8.
"I'm proud of our players and coaches," Central coach Heath Wood said. "Knowing that we had to win, being under that kind of pressure, and still going out and responding the way they did. I couldn't be prouder."
Deshler (2-7, 2-5) had the first score of the game after Jacoby Herring intercepted a pass and returned it 56 yards to the two-yard line.
On the next play, Kendarius Anderson punched it in to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
Central answered on its next possession when Montgomery broke a 42-yard touchdown run, and the teams were tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Montgomery scored on a 21-yard run in the second quarter to extend the lead to 14-7.
A 31-yard Hunter Palmer run helped set up Carson Brewer's 3-yard quarterback keeper as time expired in the first half to give the Wildcats a 21-7 lead.
A 38-yard Gavin Davis run helped set up a two-yard Brewer score in the third quarter to make it 28-7.
The Tigers answered when Anderson threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Clifton Jackson to pull within 28-14.
In the fourth quarter, Montgomery took it in from 34 yards out to put the Wildcats back up by three touchdowns at 35-14.
The Tigers would not go quietly. Demarion Newsome hauled in a 35-yard touchdown from Anderson to keep the Tigers hanging around at 35-21 with 5:51 to play.
Montgomery then ran for a 43-yard score, shaking defenders off along the way, and giving the Wildcats 42-21 lead.
Deshler's Ethan Foster made the last score the night by breaking a 34-yard touchdown run to make the final 42-28.
Foster led the Tigers in rushing with 48 yards on seven carries. Anderson was 13-of-23 passing for 150 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Newsome had five receptions for 78 yards.
Palmer finished with 72 yards on 15 carries for the Wildcats.
Montgomery is optimistic about his team's playoff chances.
"Coming into tonight, we felt like that if we could just get in, we could make a run," he said.
