MUSCLE SHOALS — In the days leading up to Friday night’s game against Cullman, the Muscle Shoals football team felt like it had a chip on its shoulder and something to prove.
There was the way the Trojans let last season’s game against the Bearcats slip away in the fourth quarter. There was the performance they put on two weeks ago against Hartselle that cost them the top spot in Class 6A, Region 8.
“A lot of teams think we’re just soft and we have to come out and prove them wrong,” senior defensive end Khamani Goodloe said.
Cullman was first up and this time, there were no late game heroics for the Bearcats. Muscle Shoals made sure of that.
Buoyed by a first half that saw them score on all four of their first-half possessions, the Trojans cruised their way to a 42-7 victory.
The win secured a second-place finish for Muscle Shoals (8-1, 6-1) in its region, meaning it will host a first-round playoff game. A loss would have meant a first-round game on the road.
“It’s a really, really big thing,” senior running back Brooks Berry said. “All of us, we love playing here at our stadium. With our student section and our parents and families that come to our games, they give us a really big boost on the field. It’s a great thing.”
Berry appeared to get a boost from the home crowd on Friday. His offensive line didn’t hurt his cause either.
The Trojans opted to lean on the tailback early and often against Cullman (7-3, 5-2).
Berry responded with 135 rushing yards and four touchdowns, three of which came in the first half. He was particularly effective around the goal line with all his touchdowns 6 yards or less. He scored on runs of 2 and 1 in the first quarter, 6 in the second and 3 in the fourth.
“Brooks Berry, No. 1, he’s a great football player and he’s a great team player,” said coach Scott Basden, who called also called Berry a throwback player. “I can’t say enough about him. He’s been running the football around here for three years and you know what you’re going to get every night.
“He’s not an on-and-off guy. He’s going to bring it every night and you don’t get it a lot these days from young men, but you do from him. It’s refreshing.”
But Muscle Shoals got other contributions as well.
Marecus Goodloe caught a 52-yard touchdown from Luke Peoples at the end of the second quarter that he bobbled a few times before securing the ball and racing toward the end zone. Devin Townsend scored on a 1-yard run in the third.
Marecus Goodloe finished with five catches for 136 yards. Townsend complemented Berry with 60 yards on the ground. In all, the Trojans finished with 399 yards of total offense.
“I think we can be as dangerous as any team really. When you’re clicking, you’re clicking. Whenever you’re doing the right thing, you see what happens.”
Muscle Shoals’ defense was just as determined to make it as long of a night as possible for Cullman’s offense.
The Trojans forced five punts and three turnovers on downs, including once when the Bearcats had 4th-and-goal from the Muscle Shoals’ 1-yard line and another on 4th-and-2.
And outside Noah Kee’s 33-yard run in the second quarter that made it 14-7, Cullman only had four other plays that went for 10 or more yards.
The Bearcats finished with 10 plays (that weren’t incompletions) that were either stopped at the line of scrimmage or lost yards.
“(Teams) just to run it down our throats and test us because we’re not as big as most teams,” Khamani Goodloe said. “But we come out and shock people once we hit them in the mouth.”
After all, Muscle Shoals believes it has something to prove. Sparkman is up next.
“It’s about locking in for the next game and keep on going,” Berry said.
