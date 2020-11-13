WASHINGTON — It is counterintuitive but true: Joe Biden would benefit from Republican control of the Senate. And Mitch McConnell, by modulating senatorial strife, can secure his status among America’s most accomplished legislators, and most consequential conservatives.
A Republican-controlled Senate could insulate Biden from progressive pressures to waste time and squander public support by pursuing causes that are certain to fail and/or offend temperate Americans. These causes include packing an enlarged Supreme Court, packing the Senate by statehood for the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, abolition of the electoral college, abolition of the filibuster, abolition of right-to-work laws, abolition of secret ballots in unionization elections (replaced by “card check”), etc.
Dealt a hand he despised by the 2016 election, McConnell has concentrated on the Senate’s advice-and-consent role in filling the most important appointive offices. Thirty percent of all circuit judges — 53 of them — have been confirmed in the past four years. For the first time in four decades, there were no empty seats on appellate benches until Amy Coney Barrett left hers. Chief Justice John Marshall extended the influence of President John Adams, who selected him, 34 years beyond Adams’ term. Portions of the judiciary McConnell has shaped will be serving in 2050.
Today it is painful to watch his final accommodation to the post-2016 reality he has loathed. His chilly comments on President Donald Trump’s resistance to post-election reality (Trump is “within his rights” to “look into” allegations of voting irregularities) reflect only this: Preservation of McConnell’s Senate majority depends on many Trump voters in Georgia’s two senatorial runoffs Jan. 5.
Radiating balm
Soon, however, McConnell can turn to restoring constitutional equilibrium between the legislative and executive branches. Moderated Senate behavior would be a radiating balm for the nation and would restore Congress as a counterbalance to the overbearing modern presidency.
No president has had as much congressional experience as Biden. (Gerald Ford and Lyndon B. Johnson each had 24 years, 12 fewer than Biden.) Biden became a 30-year-old senator in 1973. Twenty-two-year-old McConnell worked as a Senate intern and later on a senator’s staff before being elected in 1984. With a combined 72 Senate years (so far), Biden and McConnell are custodians of the Senate’s institutional memory.
Already the longest-serving Republican leader, McConnell in 2023 will pass Montana Democrat Mike Mansfield as the longest-serving leader of either party. In 1970, Mansfield made a Senate rule that has enabled behavior that has damaged the institution and embittered national politics. He created the “two-track” system, whereby the Senate can set aside a filibustered bill and proceed to other matters.
The two-track system incites promiscuous filibustering, and erases the implicit principle — rules that lubricate civility often are uncodified — that extraordinary majorities should be required only for extraordinary matters. The Constitution does this by requiring super majorities for proposing constitutional amendments, overriding vetoes and ratifying treaties.
